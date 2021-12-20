The possible title of Spider-Man 4, the hero’s next movie leaks

It’s only been three days since Spider-Man: No Return Home hit theaters, but it looks like the focus will soon shift to the hero’s next movie: Spider-Man 4.

With no return home already smashing records around the world (learn more here), it’s no surprise that Sony and Marvel Studios have already started planning the neighborhood buddy’s next movie, which will feature the return of Tom Holland.

no return home ended a cycle for the hero at the same time that it started another one, which we will start to follow from Spider-Man 4, which should be just the first film in a new trilogy.

The next movie should follow the character going to college and should feature a new gallery of supporting characters. It is also uncertain whether director Jon Watts will return for Spider-Man 4, which should also have another big change from the hero trilogy.

According to DiiftyFilm, Spider-Man 4 will be the first film starring Tom Holland that no will feature the term “home” in its title, in this case already translated as both “Home” and “Home” here in Brazil.

According to the insider, the title of Spider-Man 4 it will be “The Spectacular Spider-Man“, which in literal translation would be “The Spectacular Spider-Man”, a term already used in the films of actor Andrew Garfield, which means that it is likely that in Brazil there will be an adaptation.

Looking forward to Spider-Man 4?

For now, consider the information only as a rumor. I would like this to be the title of Spider-Man 4? Keep following the Marvel legacy not to miss anything new!

Spider-Man: No Return Home is the official title of the sequel to Spider-Man: Away from Home. The third solo film starring Tom Holland. The film is part of the MCU Multiverse Trilogy, started by WandaVision and followed by Doctor Strange 2!

In addition to Holland, the EPIC cast of Spider-Man 3 count with Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. Yes, veterans are back! Including Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and the villains: Willem Dafoe (Green elf), Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) and Jamie Foxx (Electro)!

Can you believe?! THE ARANHAVERSO IS REAL and the film is now available in theaters in IMAX 3D, 3D, and also 2D. Is it really the best Spider-Man movie ever made? Check out our review CLICKING HERE!

