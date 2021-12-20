‘The silver economy already moves BRL 1.6 tri per year’, says superintendent director of Sebrae-SP – Economy

Between 2012 and 2021 alone, 12.2 million Brazilians joined the group of people aged 60 years and over. The expectation is that this growth will be even more accelerated in the coming years with the greater aging of the Brazilian population. Today this group comprises more than 37 million people. But despite the growth, this population has not been served satisfactorily, says the superintendent director of Sebrae-SP, Wilson Poit.

Today, he says, the so-called “silver economy” already moves BRL 1.6 trillion a year. But the value could be much higher. “We have surveys that show that this group of people is unhappy with the products and services intended for them.” In the case of fashion, he exemplifies, either clothes are too young or too old. There is no middle ground. “We noticed that companies in Brazil still have a culture very much based on the cult of youth, whether in TV commercials, advertising or social media. Below are excerpts from the interview:

What is silver economy?

We are talking about a very large market that involves the population over 60 years of age and no longer wants to be called elderly. It is about active longevity, a huge market that is not very explored in Brazil, despite the aging of the population. Data from IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) show that since the 1950s this age group has been growing significantly (between 2012 and 2021 alone, 12.2 million people joined this group). And this movement will continue on the rise. That pyramid that, in my times, showed a young country has changed. It is now an aging country with people who are going to live longer. Longevity is not just about being healthier and more active. This audience also consumes products and services related to health and other things.

Is this audience not being served?

A study of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) shows that these people – in general – have a little greater purchasing power. People over 65 are 17% of the richest 5%. And only 4% of the large share of the poorest 40%. We have statistics here at Sebrae that show that older people are not satisfied with the market. In São Paulo, we see large malls for cats, dogs and pets in general. But there is no shopping mall focused on the silver economy. A stat from Hype60+ shows that 6 out of 10 people in the silver economy are unhappy with the fashion market. Either they think the clothes are too young or too old. This is a type of customer who consumes well, has decision-making autonomy and seeks quality. We are talking about mature consumers, providers of families, who define a type of consumption and do not like to be treated either like millenials or elderly people. It is a huge market for new businesses and also for companies already established to think about products aimed at them.

Is there no initiative by companies to serve this market?

In Japan, where there are many people who are 100 years old or close to 100 years old, this market is very developed. A practical example is that there are supermarkets just for the silver economy, with wider aisles and carts with magnifying glasses. We need solutions for these customers. It is necessary to look at the limitations of this audience. Another survey by FGV shows that 70% of companies think that the elderly do not keep up with technological changes. However, 90% of these people have a smartphone and are on social networks. It is an opportunity to be explored.

What’s the first step?

I believe that it is necessary to think about leisure programs based on cultures, travel and services for quality of life. These staff are much more demanding about comfort when eating, sleeping, etc. They are points of attention for the business sector, such as food away from home and tourism. In addition to physical activities, it is necessary to think about reception services. There is the home care market. Some investment funds have purchased several flat buildings in São Paulo for this specific audience, but there are few vacancies. Today there are people who want to put their father, mother or want to live in a place with access to gym, technology and physiotherapy, but they can’t get places. They are full. I believe there is also space for businesses linked to technological education for this group of people. Sometimes they have a little more difficulty understanding the applications and end up turning to their grandchildren. Again, countries like Japan and some in Europe are examples because they have a culture focused on this audience.

In Brazil, are we far from that?

We note that companies in Brazil still have a culture very much based on the cult of youth, whether in TV commercials, advertising or social media. So the first step for any company is to look at this audience and find out what it can offer to them. Ask these people, do research, or look for research being done on the subject. It is a portion of the population that has a strong will to consume. He saved money and is retired. They are people who have achieved things and want to enjoy the moment more. Of course Brazil is a country with a lot of inequality. We are talking here about those who have access and are not well served.

Besides Japan, what other places are examples of the silver economy?

Japan, France, a small region of Costa Rica and California. In these countries, companies already have a deeper look and understand how to serve people in this age group. Here we have a market that has not been able to fully serve this audience and has difficulty understanding who these people are and where they are. These are market gaps that can turn into business opportunities to satisfy this audience.

Mr. said that companies have a cult of youth…

That’s good too. If we are going to live longer, young people must take better care of their health. Everyone wants to live an active longevity. But it is an opportunity to be taken. The image that this public of the silver economy wants to stay at home, retired and with little activity has ended. This is outdated. More and more, these people want to consume products and services related to current times and want to update themselves. These people have a connection with technology, they use cell phones, computers and they want to go out, they want to have a social life, they want to have a meeting place, they want to dress well. They can consume a multitude of products and services. Here at Sebrae we are very attentive to this market. We have several courses available and free for the 60+ who want to become entrepreneurs. They can work from home.

What is the potential of this market?

The silver economy already moves BRL 1.6 trillion per year in Brazil. This market, for example, is doubling. Brazil is getting older. It is a subject that we have been following a lot. This value could be much higher because there are people unhappy with the products offered. In the post-covid economic recovery, companies need and can earn more.

Has any company in Brazil already awakened to this?

I’ve seen one or the other. But there is even difficulty in finding models to make photos and advertising. There are people in very good shape. Lots of people running marathon.