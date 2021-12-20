The SUS was fundamental in the pandemic. Even so, your funding problems are likely to persist.

Since the creation of the SUS, in 1988, the financing of health actions and services has been a problem. THE social security financing scheme established by the Constitution in 1988 A process of progressive dismantling has been bitter since that time, always under the argument of the fiscal crisis.

Alternatives were proposed, in the form of mandatory minimum budget percentages and new taxes, such as the CFMF. The extension of the latter was rejected by Congress in 2007 and, since then, attempts to reinstate specific taxes for health financing have been refused. Budget percentages, in turn, have proved to be insufficient.

Recently, the infamous “spending ceiling” imposed yet another obstacle to the implementation of the fundamental clause of the right to health. Furthermore, the “real” healthcare system is not really unique, but rather a public-private hybrid with a “supplementary” subsystem heavily subsidized by the state.

Contractionist economic policies, combined with benefits to the private sector, in a country with high levels of inequality, create an almost insurmountable barrier to the consolidation of a truly universal health system.

The Covid-19 pandemic created enormous pressure on healthcare services. This, in itself, affects the levels of economic activity: the measures needed to contain the spread of the virus and the uncertainties and instabilities generated by the pandemic have squeezed investment and employment.

The government was forced to take emergency measures that temporarily deviated from the fiscal restriction policy. An emergency income guarantee program was implemented. However, the amount and scope of aid were prematurely reduced, leading more than half of Brazilian families to food insecurity in 2021.

Fortunately, Covid-19 comes at a point in history when we have health authorities, specialists and research centers with the capacity to quickly design and propose containment measures. In a few months, thanks to the substantial investment of public resources in research and development, vaccines with good levels of efficacy and safety were developed and distributed.

In Brazil, the great technological capacity of public laboratories such as Biomanguinhos, from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, and the Butantan Institute, in São Paulo, made available millions of doses of immunizing agents in a short period of time, based on cooperation agreements with international laboratories. The organization and capillarity of the National Immunization Program and the extensive network of SUS primary care services ensured that vaccines reached the population.

Even so, the pandemic claimed the lives of more than 600,000 Brazilians. Suppressive measures were only relatively successful, and the emergence of variants came at a high price.

Only with the increase in vaccine coverage does the pandemic begin to recede, but we reached the end of 2021 without having yet reached safe levels of immunization. Vaccination started late, due to circumstances not yet fully understood, including the insistence on recommending ineffective therapies and the adoption of obscure and dubious theories about “herd immunity”.

The SUS proved to be fundamental both in the implementation of surveillance and control measures and in the assistance to the disease itself and, as seen, for its capacity to produce – through the action of public laboratories – and distribute millions of doses of vaccines.

Since the SUS obtained, for its performance in the period of health emergency, wide public recognition, including sectors of the press traditionally critical of its (real) problems, yet, it is likely that, after the acute phase of the pandemic, the problem of insufficient and inadequate funding will persist. Not only because of the persistence of the fiscalist dogma, but also because of the interests associated with the “supplementary” private sector and its power to influence decision-making instances of the State.

The pandemic clearly shows that health is a public good and cannot be left at the mercy of private interests and the blind forces of the market. Therefore, it is more than ever necessary to put back on the table the issue of financing health actions and services in Brazil. This includes, of course, to point out once again the underfunding, but it requires a greater effort of reflection, considering the trends of the global economy and the challenges related to the macroeconomic policy in the Country, so that it is actually possible to reorganize service networks by reviewing contracting and remuneration mechanisms.

Not least, it is crucial to expand public control over the market for private health plans and services.