The swimming pool at the Radical Park of Deodoro is reopened and the public has fun

RIO — Mayor Eduardo Paes reopened to the public this Saturday, the 18th, the swimming pool at the Parque Radical de Deodoro. Initially, the space will work on Saturdays and Sundays, limited to a thousand people a day for health reasons due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2016, the pool, which is actually an artificial lake, received 3,000 people in a single day.

— Over the summer we want to open the space from Thursday to Sunday — says the municipal sports secretary for the city hall Guilherme Schleder.

The lake had already been released for other activities such as canoeing, hydro classes, among other practices, under the guidance of the city hall or community projects, such as capoeira classes. The maintenance of the entire complex, which is the second largest public park in Rio — second only to Parque do Flamengo — is R$4.5 million per year. A social organization has just been hired to take care of the area.

Inauguration had samba circle Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

— When we took over the city hall at the beginning of the year, all 29 spaces (between arenas, the Deodoro park and other spaces) were closed. All that was left was to reopen the pool,” says Schleder.

The Deodoro Radical Park was built for the Olympics and was a legacy for the city after the event. In 2016, he received slalom canoeing and BMX cycling events.

On the first day, the movement in the lake was small. There were about 100 people in the water, according to staff estimates:

— With this heat it is, the lap of the pool fell well. But the movement is far from what it once was — says Magaly Saldanha, 34, resident of Ricardo de Albuquerque, who took her two children to the park.

Mayor Eduardo Paes left without giving an interview.