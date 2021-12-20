The Vanishing of Ethan Carter is the free game of the day on the Epic Games Store

Game can be redeemed until 1pm tomorrow (20)

THE Epic Games Store it goes on with its year-end free games offer, today is the fourth day of the company’s action and consequently we have the fourth game on offer, we’ve already had it Shenmue 3, Neon Abyss and Remnant: From The Ashes and now it’s time for Epic Games make the game available to users to be redeemed The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, you can redeem this game for free until tomorrow (20) at 1:00 pm Brasília time in your account. Epic Games Store.

In this adventure game with a lot of mystery developed by The Astronauts, you will be in the shoes of the occult minded detective Paul Prospero, and will have to investigate the disappearance of Ethan Carter and your family, however when starting your investigations, you will discover hidden secrets that will put you in several puzzles during your adventure to unravel the whole mystery.

RESCUE THE VANISHING OF ETHAN CARTER BY CLICKING HERE

Explore and interact with the beautiful but sinister world of Red Creek Valley, created with revolutionary photogrammetry technology.

Communicate with the dead and see how they died to gather clues to help you piece together the truth.

Experience, in a non-linear way, a story that brings together the pleasures of the pulp tale, a private detective and horror fiction.

Conduct the investigation on your own terms and at your own pace. The game isn’t about combat at all, and some of the scariest parts of it have less to do with terror and more to do with sticky restlessness.

Check below the requirements to play The Vanishing of Ethan Carter on your PC.



MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Operating System: 64-bit Windows

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo or AMD equivalent

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Graphics Card: DirectX11 Compatible Card with 1GB VRAM

RECOMMENDED REQUIREMENTS:

Operating System: 64-bit Windows

Processor: Intel i5 or equivalent AMD

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics Card: DirectX11 Compatible Card with 4GB VRAM

You can redeem the game directly in the app from Epic Games Store or by the official website of the store.

