the weekend in football

The Brazilian football season has come to an end, but this does not necessarily mean that the news is stopped. On the contrary, the movements of the ball market tend to get even more “upset”. Last weekend, the main highlight was the purchase of Cruzeiro, carried out by former player Ronaldo. In addition, big clubs like Flamengo, Corinthians and Palmeiras are discussing backstage exits.

Ronaldo Fenômeno buys Cruzeiro for R$ 400 million: “Much to pay back”

Owner of Valladolid, Spain, former player Ronaldo has a new club. Surprisingly, Brazil’s top scorer in World Cups and an idol in world football made the purchase of 90% of Cruzeiro official, after Raposa became a club-company. The Phenomenon intends to invest in the team that revealed around R$ 400 million, and should start its activities in January.

Band surpasses Globo and will be the only broadcast of the Club World Cup with Palmeiras and Chelsea

Globo suffered another setback in the dispute for football broadcasts. According to journalist Gabriel Vaquer, from “Notícias da TV”, the Rio station will not be able to air the Club World Cup in February 2022. The tournament, which will have Palmeiras as representative, will be shown by Grupo Band, exclusively.

Corinthians has a list of 10 players who are ‘tradeable’ for 2022; see who are

Corinthians will possibly undergo a process of reformulation in its soccer squad for 2022. The portal “Meu Timão” revealed that the club has already assembled a list of negotiable athletes, and has recently received a visit from Yuri Romão, president of Sport. The list includes names such as Caetano, Léo Santos, Danilo Avelar, Fessin, Everaldo, Jonathan Cafu, Marquinhos, among others.

Douglas Costa nods positively and São Paulo has the trump card to hire the athlete

Even experiencing a significant financial crisis, São Paulo does not rule out making heavy contracts for 2022, with the support of investors. And one of the names that has been gaining strength in the Morumbi team in recent days is attacking midfielder Douglas Costa. With bags ready to leave Grêmio, the experienced athlete can remain in Brazilian football.

To carry out the acquisition of weight, the team from São Paulo needs to reach a consensus on reducing the player’s high salaries.

Marcos Braz reveals the name of a player who is leaving Flamengo

Before leaving for Europe in search of a new coach, Flamengo’s vice president of football, Marcos Braz, signaled that lateral João Lucas, who was loaned to Cuiabá this season, will not return to the Gávea team.

“Which João Lucas is coming back? No (when answered by the reporter), he won’t be coming back”, said Braz, without giving further details. With a link in Fla until June 2022, the young person must have their link terminated and be available on the market.

Flamengo could lose striker Kenedy to European club

Who can also leave the crimson-black is the striker Kenedy. According to information from UOL Esporte, the player arouses interest in European football, more precisely in Shakhtar. The Ukrainian club, even, would have already made a consultation with Chelsea, which owns the athlete’s rights, trying to negotiate. The player still hasn’t made it with the Flamengo shirt and has a contract until June, with the option to buy.

About to leave? Palmeiras defines position on Lucas Lima’s future

Led to Fortaleza in the second half of 2021, midfielder Lucas Lima is not part of Palmeiras’ plans for next year. According to information from the “ge”, even with the end of the athlete’s loan from Leão do Pici, coach Abel Ferreira does not show interest, and would have already placed the midfielder on the list of “expendables”.

Lucas Lima can have a renewed loan relationship with Fortaleza, or be transferred to a new club. However, in this new transaction, Palmeiras aims to not cover most of its maturities.

Palmeiras signals the departure of one more player for 2022; board already informed decision

Palmeiras football may have more changes in 2022. After the departures of Jailson and Felipe Melo, defensive midfielder Matheus Fernandes may be loaned again. Without showing the best performance of previous years, the athlete appears in the list of “negotiables” in Verdão.

Grêmio aims to announce up to three signings as a ‘Christmas gift’

After the bitter relegation in Brasileirão, Grêmio has been releasing some players aiming at the next season, and has not yet made official the first reinforcements aiming at 2022. Despite this scenario, the Immortal board is in a hurry to announce signings and intends to do so even before Christmas.

According to UOL Esporte, the Grêmio board’s dream is to close more than one negotiation next week, and may even have an ad in triple dose. At the moment, the priority at the club is to seek reinforcements for defense and attack.

Diego Costa, from Atlético-MG, answers about playing for Corinthians

Although he has a link with Atlético-MG, forward Diego Alves has no future nailed to Alvinegro, and may seek new horizons in football in 2022. According to journalist Jorge Nicola, the experienced athlete can play at Corinthians.

“I received information from an important person in the Corinthians football department. She assured me that Diego Costa has signaled interest in playing for Corinthians in 2022. This is an extremely important point considering Corinthians’ difficulty in hiring a center forward”, said Nicola.

