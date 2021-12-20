The Witcher: OMG! Season 2 ends with bombastic revelation about Ciri; know everything!

[ALERTA DE SPOILERS!] Last Friday (17), the long-awaited 2nd season of “The Witcher” debuted on Netflix! And if you, like us, marathoned the series to kill the nostalgia for the stout wizard, you’re also already aware that the new episodes ended with a bombastic plot twist, which revealed a very important detail about the lineage of Ciri (Freya Allan).

Season 1 was a little harder to follow due to the show’s three interlocking timelines. Despite contextualizing the main characters, important elements, such as the main enemy of the Continent and Geralt de Rivia (Henry Cavill), were lost in the details. Fortunately, the second batch of episodes fixed this problem: that’s because, in addition to diving headfirst into the central plot of Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy books, the series also put the mysterious “White Flame” in the foreground. But, after all, who is the White Flame, and why should we care about him?

This question is directly linked to one of the biggest “mysteries” of this season is: who is Ciri? The story went deeper into the relationship between Geralt and the young princess, but it also clarified doubts about her past – more specifically, her origins. In the last episode, entitled “Family”, we learn more about the blonde’s powers, we understand what the prophecy linked to her means and, finally, her direct connection with Nilfgaard’s White Flame, whose true identity no one could imagine.

In the final moments, in a rather shocking twist, it is revealed that Emhyr var Emreis (Bart Edwards), aka White Flame, is actually Ciri’s father. OMG! The last time we saw the character, he was still playing Duny, the hedgehog in love with Princess Pavetta, daughter of Queen Calanthe. We also discover that the character survived the shipwreck that had supposedly taken his and Ciri’s mother’s life, although we don’t know how.

In books about the silver-haired wizard, the revelation comes much later. However, in an interview with Variety, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich explained what led the writers to anticipate this part of the plot. “He [Emhyr] needed to be the most permanent threat to all of our characters. We made a big choice at the end of this season, which is to announce that Emhyr is Ciri’s father, which doesn’t appear in the books until much later. He’s the biggest global threat in the entire book series, and whoever he is, it’s been kept under wraps for a long time in the books because you don’t need to see him.” explained.

Also according to Lauren, keeping the threat’s true identity a secret would detract from the story in the future. “We thought about keeping it a secret longer, but we knew that if we didn’t start introducing him as a real character, the depth of his threat would disappear.” she pointed out.

Unfortunately, the ruthless Nilfgaardian ruler’s first appearance didn’t reveal much about his past, but it did make clear that his future will be bloody, as his relentless pursuit of Ciri will make him the main antagonist in future seasons of “The Witcher.” Looking forward to what’s to come? We are!