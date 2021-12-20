“This was definitely my last game for Team Liquid,” Recognizes FalleN | DRAFT5

What was already rumored for weeks now officially becomes a reality. Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo will not continue with Team Liquid for next season.
In an interview given to the Danish portal pley.gg right after the elimination of your team in the BLAST Premier: World Final 2021, which took place last Saturday afternoon (18), Verdadeiro confirmed that he will no longer be part of the mostly American cast.
“This was definitely my last game for Team Liquid“, recognized the Brazilian. “I believe that now that we have been through these turmoils, we will have more time to talk. It will take us a few days to point out what we want for the future“, he said.
“I have some alternatives, but time will tell. It won’t be long before I say what I’m looking for in the future“, punctuated the legend. As rumors indicate, FalleN would be involved in the assembly of a new Brazilian cast for next year.
Continues after the ad
In almost a year acting under the banner of Team Liquid, FalleN has helped the team compete head-to-head with some of the best teams on the planet, although that feat hasn’t turned into major cavalry titles.