Tiago Leifert reveals what led Boninho to place celebrities on the BBB; check out

Tiago Leifert made history at the helm of “Big Brother Brasil” and was able to witness some important changes in the program’s format. In an interview with GQ Brasil, the presenter analyzed important moments of the five editions in which he was ahead of the reality show and even told what motivated Boninho to include celebrities in the list of confined.

The starting point for the change of route came after BBB19, which was marked for being an edition with low ratings and many “plants”. For the communicator, champion Paula von Sperling “took the program on his back“. “In ’19’, the big players left too soon. The way we made ’20’, mixing guests and anonymous people, was an idea that was born out of ’19’. We wanted a way to keep the game always alive, with competitive people“he observed.

After that, personalities like Manu Gavassi, Babu Santana and Rafa Kalimann participated in the competition. “There are some who didn’t win and marked me as great characters, who I loved to watch“, pointed out James. “Ilmar in ’17’ was very cool. In ’18’, I think I have a huge affection for the entire cast. Sorry for the ’19’ as the big players left too soon. In ’20’, Prior was very important, as was Babu, but ’20’ was the women’s program. On ’21’, Gil was very good“he stated.

Leifert said he used to talk to the eliminated before they interviewed Gshow. For the “cancelled”, the conversation was full of advice: “It’s gonna be okay! A year from now, they’ll either forget or say ‘icon, mamacita’, which is what’s happening now (with Karol Conká)”.

Voted Man of the Year on Television, the journalist explained that presenting one of the biggest reality shows in the country is not an easy task. “There are a lot of skills you need to perform at the same time. It needs to be a referee, narrator, psychologist, wildcard”, analyzed it. Now, he passes this function on to Tadeu Schmidt, who will lead the attraction in the 22nd edition.