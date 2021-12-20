Titi fulfills her dream of meeting Iza in person







The singer Iza e Titi, daughter of Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Giovanna Ewbank used social media this Sunday, 19th, to share with her followers some photos of the meeting between Iza and auntie. The singer ended up fulfilling an old dream of the presenter’s daughter with actor Bruno Gagliasso.

“Guys, I’m selecting photos from Bless’s birthday here to post for you, but I want to highlight this moment! Títi has always had @iza as a reference and inspiration in her 8-year life, and she dreamed a lot about the moment of being here. with her personally,” wrote Titi’s mother.

Giovanna Ewbank says that Iza and her daughter have already talked on the phone and arranged to do dances for fun. “She was finally able to hug this wonderful woman that inspires so many black girls and women like my daughter! It was moving to see Titi’s happiness, powerful and potent inspiring my daughter!”, said the presenter.

The publication was commented by fans and friends of Giovanna, such as actress Taís Araújo: “She (Iza) is an event. Maria also freaks out with her! How good to have Iza in our girls’ lives! Viva Iza and all her power” .