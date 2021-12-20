To sleep well in summer, avoid exercising at night, says expert – 12/19/2021

With the arrival of summer, the nights start to get warmer and difficulty sleeping becomes common. According to a study by the University of Seoul, South Korea, published in May 2021 in the official journal of the Sleep Research Society, in the United States, the increase in the consumption of sleep-inducing drugs is associated with an increase in temperature, a fact that shows that science has already proven the difficulty to sleep at this time of year.

According to the Sleep Institute, four years ago, another study had pointed to the link between poor sleep and summer nights. In 2016, Dutch researchers revealed that sleep disturbances rose 11% as thermometers rose 1°C outdoors. This percentage reached 24% indoors.

A Dutch study found that 1°C in room temperature was associated with an 11% increase in sleep disturbances, showing that when you are in an environment with a high temperature, it is more difficult to reach the synergistic temperature that matches the onset of sleep.

According to Sandra Doria, a physician and researcher at the Instituto do Sono, sleep is one of the rhythms that respect the 24-hour period before it occurs again. Concomitant with this rhythm is the body temperature and the combination of these two makes sleep occur more or less easily. “For sleep to occur properly, we need to have the body temperature decreasing at the beginning of sleep. In heat, when there is an increase in the external body temperature, there is greater difficulty in balancing the internal temperature so that it is ideal for sleep”.

She also explained that the sleep-wake cycle is linked to the body temperature regulation system, which is influenced by the external temperature. For sleep to begin, the body needs to dissipate heat. “In summer, the body has to make a double effort to perform this task. This makes it more difficult to fall asleep. Furthermore, deep sleep time and total sleep time can be reduced,” he explained.

In addition, in Brazil, the period adds to the break of routine due to get togethers, parties, vacations and travels. As sleep requires regularity, if there is a change in routine, it is necessary to adapt to the new times so there is no difficulty in falling asleep. “Worse than changing the routine, is sleeping and waking up each day at a different time, which impairs the quality of sleep,” said Sandra.

With the lack of regularity in bedtime and rest, part of the population uses resources to stay awake during the day, such as coffee, teas and energy drinks. At night, excessive consumption of these products can lead to insomnia and so many drink alcoholic beverages to reverse the process.

“Although it facilitates the act of falling asleep, alcohol provides a poor quality of sleep. The person wakes up tired and, to improve performance, takes a stimulating drink, thus entering a dangerous vicious circle,” said the expert.

Tips for sleeping well in summer

According to the doctor, a good shower before bed can help reduce body temperature, making the individual feel less hot before falling asleep. It is also recommended to keep the windows open to facilitate ventilation and use the air conditioning or fan to reduce the heat in the environment. In addition, it is essential to stay hydrated in the summer and drink cold water before going to bed to increase the feeling of freshness.

Stilts can also become sleep shredders because of the noise they make. To avoid this, it is recommended to put screens on the windows or use mosquito nets to prevent these insects from entering the room.

Sandra also does not recommend physical exercise during the night, although there is a temptation to take advantage of hot nights to practice sports, jogging and physical activities a few hours before going to bed. According to her, the ideal is to do something relaxing like meditate, read or listen to music.

“It is also important to avoid exposure to blue light that exists in LEDs, preferring yellowish, orange and reddish lights, which are beams that lessen the production of melatonin. Blue lights are those emitted by cell phones, tablets, televisions, computers,” he said.