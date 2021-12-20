‘Tom Holland to become the world’s biggest star after the new movie’

The actor Tom Holland may be reaching the pinnacle of fame with his excellent performance in Spider-Man: No Return Home – that’s what the co-director of Avengers: Endgame, joe russian.

In an interview with Variety, right after watching the film, Russo describes that The “attraction is significant”, mainly because it was affected by the Covid-19 and not have lost its quality.

“I think that this will consolidate Tom Holland as one of the biggest movie stars in the world. And I think that there is no better movie that you want to release in theaters at a time when the theatrical experience really needs a blast of energy“, he said.

Check out the original interview (in English):

Joe Russo says #SpiderManNoWayHome will “cement Tom Holland as one of the biggest movie stars in the world.” https://t.co/2D6DAM71lU pic.twitter.com/fc4VRCjdRE — Variety (@Variety) December 14, 2021

However, Russo is not the only ‘vein’ in the film industry who believes in the potential of No Return Home – Marvel boss, Kevin Feige, also put the greatest faith in the project and believes it will be the company’s biggest box office success.

Tom Holland stars Spider-Man: No Homecoming

The third feature of the Spider man at the Marvel Cinematic Universe received the title of Spider-Man: No Return Home.

Scheduled for release in late 2021, production is one of the most anticipated of Phase 4 of the UCM, with the expectation of the return of characters from the old movie franchises of the Spider.

In addition to Peter Parker (Tom Holland) having to deal with the fact that his secret identity was revealed in the previous film, the film will have the bad guys Electro (Jamie Foxx), who appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina), antagonist of the second film in Sam Raimi’s trilogy.

THE Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is another confirmed.

The big mystery is up to the rumors surrounding the return of two previous Spider-Man performers, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, not yet confirmed.

In this way, the feature film would have 3 versions of Amigao da Neighborhood, possibly opening the door to the Marvel multiverse for good.

Spider-Man: No Return Home debuted in December 16, 2021.

