Tottenham and Liverpool draw in an electrifying derby marked by Kane’s end of fasting and Alisson’s failure

The match was valid for the 18th round of the Premier League and ended in a draw 2-2

tottenham and Liverpool played the classic this Sunday (19) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. In a game of four goals, the two giants drew 2-2 in a match valid for the 18th round of the Premier League.

Best moments

The last game of the Spurs it had been on December 5th, against the Norwich and won 3-0. Since then, matches have been postponed due to the COVID-19 cases.

Liverpool, on the other hand, had eight straight victories, being the last over the Newcastle, at home, for 3 to 1.

The first half was a lot of chances. Tottenham soon opened the scoring with Harry Kane. the killer received from Ndombélé and hit crossed, to score again at home after 13 hours without scoring at the home of the London team.

At 34, Liverpool tied. Robertson crossed with perfection to Diogo Jota, which tested firm and left everything the same.

The turn came with the same Robertson. The lateral took advantage of the assistance of Alexander-Arnold, was well positioned within the area and turned.

But, it didn’t take long for the tie to come out. Five minutes later, Kane served Son, who took advantage of the failure of Alisson and just pushed into the nets.

Championship status

With the result, Tottenham is in the 7th placement, with 26 points. Liverpool is in 2nd, with 41.

Kane ends the drought

Tottenham’s shirt number 10 left behind a long fast. Kane hadn’t scored for the Premier League in over seven months. The last ball in the net was in May.

Diogo Jota, from Liverpool, accompanied by Harry Kane, from Tottenham, in a Premier League match Alex Pantling/Getty Images

already playing for Spurs at home, the English forward already had 13 hours of drought.

Alisson fails, Robertson goes from hero to villain

The two until then were the names of the match for Liverpool. Alisson held Tottenham’s attack with great saves, Robertson had already given an assist and scored the second goal.

But, the game turned to both of them. Alisson did wrong, punctured and left the path clear for Son to tie. The left-back, on the other hand, landed a kick in Emerson Royal and was expelled, leaving the reds with one less.

upcoming games

The two teams return to the field next Wednesday (22) for the quarters of the English League Cup. Tottenham receives the West Ham, while Liverpool face the Leicester City. The two games will be at 4:45 pm and will be broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

Datasheet

Tottenham 2 x 2 Liverpool

GOALS: Tottenham: Kane and Son; Liverpool: Diogo Jota and Robertson

TOTTENHAM: Lloris; Sánchez, Dier and Davies; Emerson, Ndombélé (Skipp), Winks, Dele Alli (Lucas Moura) and Sessegnon (Reguillon); Son and Kane. Technician: Antonio Conte

LIVERPOOL: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konaté and Robertson; Keitá, Morton (Roberto Firmino) and Milner; Salah, Diogo Jota (Joe Gómez) and Mané (Tsimikas). Technician: Jürgen Klopp