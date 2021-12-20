Tottenham v Liverpool, Premier League and NFL ‘overdose’; see the schedule of the day by ESPN on Star+

Tottenham v Liverpool, several Premier League and NFL games are the highlights of the day’s ESPN schedule on Star+
THE ESPN on Star+ has arrived! And you’ll have another day full of events for you to attend whenever and wherever you want.
It’s a Sunday with a lot of ball rolling in Europe, especially in the Premier League!
The ‘overdose’ of English football starts at 11 am (GMT), when the defending Champions League champion takes the field: Chelsea visit Wolverhampton.
At 11:15 am, it’s time for Newcastle vs Manchester City. At 1:30 pm, it’s time for Sunday’s big game! Tottenham host Liverpool in a chilling derby.
As always, Sunday is NFL day! Starting at 3pm, the Tennessee Titans will face the Pittsburgh Steelers. At 6:25 pm, it’s time for Green Bay Packers vs. Baltimore Ravens. Traditional Sunday Night Football is played by the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
And there’s so much more! Italian Championship, LaLiga, World Women’s Volleyball Club… Plan to not miss anything!
See this Sunday’s full schedule on ESPN on Star+
6h
WINTER SPORTS
Audi FIS SKI World Cup
Men’s Races
7 am
MOTOR
Extreme E Jurassic X Prix: Bovington, UK
Semifinals
7:50 am
WINTER SPORTS
Freestyle Ski, Freeski & Ski Cross World Cup
Day 3
7:50 am
WINTER SPORTS
FIS Cross-Country World Cup – Men’s & Women’s (Team Sprints)
Day 3
8 am
MOTOR
TCR South America
Argentina stage
8:30 am
FOOTBALL
italian championship
Fiorentina x Sassuolo
9 am
VOLLEYBALL
FIVB – Women’s Club World Cup: Third Match
Minas Tennis Club x Fenerbahce (TUR)
9 am
MOTOR
Extreme E Jurassic X Prix: Bovington, UK
Race
9:30 am
FOOTBALL
Belgian Championship
Brugge x Anderlecht
9:45 am
FOOTBALL
French Cup: 32nd of the Final
Cannet-Rocheville v Olympique de Marseille
9:45 am
FOOTBALL
French Cup: 32nd of the Final
Red Star x Monaco
10 am
FOOTBALL
Laliga
Grenada vs Majorca
10 am
RUGBY
European Champions Cup
Scarlets x Bordeaux
10:30 am
FOOTBALL
Dutch Championship
Feyenoord x Ajax
11am
FOOTBALL
Premier League
Wolverhampton vs Chelsea
11am
FOOTBALL
italian championship
Spezia x Empoli
11:15 am
FOOTBALL
Premier League
Newcastle United vs Manchester City
12h
FOOTBALL
2nd division of Spain
Real Zaragoza x Tenerife
12h
FOOTBALL
Scottish League Cup: Final
Hibernian vs Celtic
12:15 pm
FOOTBALL
Laliga
Athletic Bilbao vs Betis
12:30 pm
VOLLEYBALL
FIVB – Women’s Club World Cup: Final
Conegliano (ITA) x Vakifbank (TUR)
12:45 pm
FOOTBALL
Dutch Championship
RKC Waalwijk x PSV Eindhoven
1:30 pm
FOOTBALL
Premier League
Tottenham vs Liverpool
14h
BASKETBALL
College Basketball: Female: ACC
Duke x Miami
14h
FOOTBALL
italian championship
Sampdoria x Venezia
14h
FOOTBALL
italian championship
Turin x Hellas Verona
14h
FOOTBALL
Portuguese Championship
Benfica x Maritime
2:15 pm
FOOTBALL
2nd division of Spain
Real Sociedad B x Real Valladolid
2:15 pm
FOOTBALL
2nd division of Spain
FC Cartagena x Mirandes
2:30 pm
FOOTBALL
Laliga
Getafe x Osasuna
2:30 pm
FOOTBALL
Belgian Championship
Genk x Antwerp
3pm
AMERICAN FOOTBALL
NFL
Tennessee Titans X Pittsburgh Steelers
3pm
BASKETBALL
College Basketball: Female
Baylor x Michigan
3:30 pm
SPORTSCENTER
16h
BASKETBALL
College Basketball: Female: ACC
Virginia Tech vs Florida State
16h
ICE HOCKEY
NHL
Vegas Golden Knights vs New York Islanders
16h
FOOTBALL
Portuguese Championship
Vizela x Porto
4:45 pm
FOOTBALL
italian championship
Milan x Napoli
17h
ICE HOCKEY
NHL
St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets
17h
BASKETBALL
university basketball
Texas x Stanford
17h
BASKETBALL
NBA G League
To be confirmed x To be confirmed
17h
FOOTBALL
Laliga
Real Madrid vs Cadiz
5:10 pm
FOOTBALL
French Cup: 32nd of the Final
Entente Feignies Aulnoye x Paris St. Germain
5:30 pm
BASKETBALL
College Basketball: Female
Louisville x UConn
18h
BASKETBALL
College Basketball: Female: ACC
Virginia x NC State
18:25
AMERICAN FOOTBALL
NFL
Green Bay Packers vs Baltimore Ravens
18:45
SPORTSCENTER
19h
BASKETBALL
College Basketball: Female: SEC
Jackson Stateate x Mississippi State
19h
ICE HOCKEY
NHL
Nashville Predators vs Carolina Hurricanes
19h
ICE HOCKEY
NHL
Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators
7:30 pm
BASKETBALL
College Basketball: Female: Pac-12
Texas x Arizona
20h
BASKETBALL
College Basketball: Female: ACC
Wake Forest vs Georgia Tech
9pm
ICE HOCKEY
NHL
Pittsburgh Penguins vs New Jersey Devils
9pm
ICE HOCKEY
NHL
Los Angeles Kings vs Washington Capitals
22:20
AMERICAN FOOTBALL
NFL
New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23h
ICE HOCKEY
NHL
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Seattle Kraken
0h
ICE HOCKEY
NHL
Arizona Coyotes vs Vancouver Canucks
1h
CRICKET
The Ashes – 2nd Test – Day 5
Australia x England