Tottenham v Liverpool, Premier League and NFL ‘overdose’; see the schedule of the day by ESPN on Star+

Tottenham v Liverpool, several Premier League and NFL games are the highlights of the day’s ESPN schedule on Star+

It’s a Sunday with a lot of ball rolling in Europe, especially in the Premier League!

The ‘overdose’ of English football starts at 11 am (GMT), when the defending Champions League champion takes the field: Chelsea visit Wolverhampton.

At 11:15 am, it’s time for Newcastle vs Manchester City. At 1:30 pm, it’s time for Sunday’s big game! Tottenham host Liverpool in a chilling derby.

As always, Sunday is NFL day! Starting at 3pm, the Tennessee Titans will face the Pittsburgh Steelers. At 6:25 pm, it’s time for Green Bay Packers vs. Baltimore Ravens. Traditional Sunday Night Football is played by the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And there’s so much more! Italian Championship, LaLiga, World Women’s Volleyball Club… Plan to not miss anything!

See this Sunday’s full schedule on ESPN on Star+

6h

WINTER SPORTS

Audi FIS SKI World Cup

Men’s Races

7 am

MOTOR

Extreme E Jurassic X Prix: Bovington, UK

Semifinals

7:50 am

WINTER SPORTS

Freestyle Ski, Freeski & Ski Cross World Cup

Day 3

7:50 am

WINTER SPORTS

FIS Cross-Country World Cup – Men’s & Women’s (Team Sprints)

Day 3

8 am

MOTOR

TCR South America

Argentina stage

8:30 am

FOOTBALL

italian championship

Fiorentina x Sassuolo

9 am

VOLLEYBALL

FIVB – Women’s Club World Cup: Third Match

Minas Tennis Club x Fenerbahce (TUR)

9 am

MOTOR

Extreme E Jurassic X Prix: Bovington, UK

Race

9:30 am

FOOTBALL

Belgian Championship

Brugge x Anderlecht

9:45 am

FOOTBALL

French Cup: 32nd of the Final

Cannet-Rocheville v Olympique de Marseille

9:45 am

FOOTBALL

French Cup: 32nd of the Final

Red Star x Monaco

10 am

FOOTBALL

Laliga

Grenada vs Majorca

10 am

RUGBY

European Champions Cup

Scarlets x Bordeaux

10:30 am

FOOTBALL

Dutch Championship

Feyenoord x Ajax

11am

FOOTBALL

Premier League

Wolverhampton vs Chelsea

11am

FOOTBALL

italian championship

Spezia x Empoli

11:15 am

FOOTBALL

Premier League

Newcastle United vs Manchester City

12h

FOOTBALL

2nd division of Spain

Real Zaragoza x Tenerife

12h

FOOTBALL

Scottish League Cup: Final

Hibernian vs Celtic

12:15 pm

FOOTBALL

Laliga

Athletic Bilbao vs Betis

12:30 pm

VOLLEYBALL

FIVB – Women’s Club World Cup: Final

Conegliano (ITA) x Vakifbank (TUR)

12:45 pm

FOOTBALL

Dutch Championship

RKC Waalwijk x PSV Eindhoven

1:30 pm

FOOTBALL

Premier League

Tottenham vs Liverpool

14h

BASKETBALL

College Basketball: Female: ACC

Duke x Miami

14h

FOOTBALL

italian championship

Sampdoria x Venezia

14h

FOOTBALL

italian championship

Turin x Hellas Verona

14h

FOOTBALL

Portuguese Championship

Benfica x Maritime

2:15 pm

FOOTBALL

2nd division of Spain

Real Sociedad B x Real Valladolid

2:15 pm

FOOTBALL

2nd division of Spain

FC Cartagena x Mirandes

2:30 pm

FOOTBALL

Laliga

Getafe x Osasuna

2:30 pm

FOOTBALL

Belgian Championship

Genk x Antwerp

3pm

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

NFL

Tennessee Titans X Pittsburgh Steelers

3pm

BASKETBALL

College Basketball: Female

Baylor x Michigan

3:30 pm

SPORTSCENTER

16h

BASKETBALL

College Basketball: Female: ACC

Virginia Tech vs Florida State

16h

ICE HOCKEY

NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs New York Islanders

16h

FOOTBALL

Portuguese Championship

Vizela x Porto

4:45 pm

FOOTBALL

italian championship

Milan x Napoli

17h

ICE HOCKEY

NHL

St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets

17h

BASKETBALL

university basketball

Texas x Stanford

17h

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

To be confirmed x To be confirmed

17h

FOOTBALL

Laliga

Real Madrid vs Cadiz

5:10 pm

FOOTBALL

French Cup: 32nd of the Final

Entente Feignies Aulnoye x Paris St. Germain

5:30 pm

BASKETBALL

College Basketball: Female

Louisville x UConn

18h

BASKETBALL

College Basketball: Female: ACC

Virginia x NC State

18:25

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

NFL

Green Bay Packers vs Baltimore Ravens

18:45

SPORTSCENTER

19h

BASKETBALL

College Basketball: Female: SEC

Jackson Stateate x Mississippi State

19h

ICE HOCKEY

NHL

Nashville Predators vs Carolina Hurricanes

19h

ICE HOCKEY

NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators

7:30 pm

BASKETBALL

College Basketball: Female: Pac-12

Texas x Arizona

20h

BASKETBALL

College Basketball: Female: ACC

Wake Forest vs Georgia Tech

9pm

ICE HOCKEY

NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs New Jersey Devils

9pm

ICE HOCKEY

NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs Washington Capitals

22:20

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

NFL

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

23h

ICE HOCKEY

NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Seattle Kraken

0h

ICE HOCKEY

NHL

Arizona Coyotes vs Vancouver Canucks

1h

CRICKET

The Ashes – 2nd Test – Day 5

Australia x England