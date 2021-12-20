Túlio dies in the soap opera Um Lugar ao Sol? what happens to the villain

Crapula will recover from his health problem, but it could have a tragic end

Túlio (Daniel Dantas) was found by Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) lying on the ground after suffering a cardiac arrest. At first, the protagonist hesitated to help his rival, who has been threatening to expose his farce to the Assunção family. Despite everything, the good guy helps Ruth’s lover (Pathy Dejesus). After all, does Túlio die in the soap opera Um Lugar ao Sol?

Túlio dies in the soap opera Um Lugar ao Sol?

For now, Túlio remains alive in “Um Lugar ao Sol”. After being found by his brother-in-law, the villain is taken to the hospital. In scenes scheduled to air next Monday (20), according to Gshow, Rebecca’s ex-husband will already be out of danger and will still be cynical with the boy who saved him from death.

“How are you feeling there, posing as a hero? If it was, for example, Renato… Do you think he would have saved me?”, will mock the character of Daniel Dantas.

Despite having gained a new opportunity to live thanks to the protagonist, Túlio will say that the agreement between them continues: “It’s still curious: have you ever stopped to think that the two of us have one more thing in common? You and I are born again, look! But don’t think I’m not grateful to you for that. I’m. But that doesn’t change our agreement in any way. Do we have a deal?”

Over the next few chapters, Christian/Renato will have to continue dealing with his brother-in-law’s blackmail.

End of the soap opera at 9 on Globo

Tullius may even escape death now, but he will find it again in the final chapters of the novel. According to information given by columnist Patrícia Kogout, from the newspaper O Globo, the villain will be angry at not being chosen as the next president of Redentor and will steal a large amount of money from the company.

He and Ruth will plan a helicopter escape. Scenes later, Rebeca will appear saying what happened to her ex-husband: “Túlio died”.

However, some actors recorded more than one ending for their characters and author Lícia Manzo can choose to show another ending for the villain.

A Place in the Sun will have only 107 chapters. The number is smaller than conventional. Generally, Globo soap operas have an average of 120 and 155 episodes. Thus, the serial should be shown for only four months, that is, it will end in March 2022 – when the remake of Pantanal will go on air.

See too:

Nicole De Um Lugar Ao Sol Is An Astrologer And Singer In Real Life