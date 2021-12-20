Two rockets fall near the US embassy in Baghdad

posted on 12/19/2021 12:08 PM / updated on 12/19/2021 12:09 PM



(credit: Said Khatib/AFP)

Two Katyusha rockets were launched in the early hours of Sunday (19) against Baghdad’s overprotected Green Zone, which houses the US embassy – Iraqi security forces said in a statement.

“Baghdad’s Green Zone was the target of two Katyusha rockets,” the statement said.

According to the same statement, “the first was shot down in midair by C-RAM defense batteries, and the second crashed into a square, damaging two vehicles.”

Earlier, a security source had told AFP that two rockets were shot down near the US embassy.

No organization has so far assumed responsibility for the shooting. In recent months, dozens of rockets have been launched, as well as drone attacks, against soldiers, or American interests, in Iraq.

Washington often attributes these attacks to Iraq’s pro-Iranian factions, although no group has claimed authorship.

Sunday’s attack came after Iraq officially announced the end of the “combat mission” on its territory by the international anti-jihadist coalition led by the United States.

About 2,500 US troops and 1,000 coalition soldiers will remain in Iraq for training, advice and assistance.

The pro-Iranian factions in Iraq demand, however, the withdrawal of all American forces from the country.