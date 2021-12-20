Uefa confirms WO against Rennes and Tottenham is out in Europe Conference League

Uefa announced that Tottenham are out of the Conference League after not playing against Rennes, in the group stage, due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the squad

THE tottenham is eliminated in the Europe Conference League. UEFA decided on Monday (20) that the club ‘withdrew’ the match against the Rennes, the last by group G, after the London cast suffered again from an outbreak of COVID-19.

The English were supposed to play the French on December 9, but the game was postponed hours before the start – with the opponent already in London – after a series of positive tests that ended up forcing the closure of the Tottenham training centre, and that also led to the postponement of the game against the brighton at Premier League.

Negotiations have begun to find a date to reorganize the game before UEFA’s December 31 deadline, with Tottenham even volunteering to reschedule their game against Uefa. Leicester by the Premier League in order to release a midweek date.

However, this request was refused and, with no other possible alternative due to the intense schedule of games in England, the Uefa Appellate Body was forced to give judgment.

“Following several positive COVID-19 cases that have been identified by Tottenham Hotspur FC players and staff, the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Stade Rennais FC – scheduled to be played in December 9,2021 in London, United Kingdom – could not be played”, pointed out this Monday, Uefa in a statement.

“The matter was submitted to the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body for a decision to be taken in accordance with Annex J of the UEFA Europa Conference League Regulations (2021-22).

“On the basis of Article 30 (4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations and given the urgent circumstances of the matter, the ad-hoc chairperson of the Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body referred the case to the Appellate Body.

“The President of the UEFA Appellate Body has taken the following decision: to declare the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Stade Rennais FC, initially scheduled for 9 December 2021, as confiscated by Tottenham Hotspur FC , who, therefore, is considered to have lost the match 0-3”.

The verdict means that Tottenham are eliminated from the competition, as they needed the victory in their last match to finish in second place. THE vitesse, from the Netherlands, finished second in the group behind Rennes.

Antonio Conte complains during Tottenham match Getty Images

Speaking last week, before Uefa determined his fate, Antonio Conte said: “We want to play. I think Tottenham deserves to play and play in the last game of this group. We don’t play games, but it’s not our fault. The government decided to close our training center and stop everything for three days. That’s why we don’t play.”

“We deserved the opportunity to play the last game and try to advance to the next stage. We haven’t found a good solution between Uefa and the Premier League, why do Tottenham have to pay for that?”.

Uefa rules state that a team must be able to have at least 13 eligible players, including a goalkeeper, from its “A” list to play a match.