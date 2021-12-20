UK omicron deaths rise to 12 | World

The number of deaths in the UK caused by omicrons rose to 12, a variant of the new coronavirus that has spread around the world, said the British Deputy Prime Minister, Dominic Raab, on Monday (20).

Also on Monday, the government of Israel announced that it will ban travel to and from the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid global spread of omicron.

The measure still needs to be approved by a parliamentary commission to enter into force and will also affect travel by Germany, Belgium, Hungary, Italy, Morocco, Portugal, Switzerland and Turkey.

Know where omicron predominance is predicted

Passengers leave Ben Gurion International Airport, Israel's main airport, near Tel Aviv, on Saturday (28) — Photo: Amir Cohen/Reuters

The new strain of coronavirus has already caused new restriction measures in several European countries.

First detected in southern Africa, less than a month ago, the new variant spreads faster than delta and has already been detected in nearly 90 countries, according to the WHO (World Health Organization).

Studies indicate that the new strain is more transmissible, but it remains to be seen whether it causes a more severe form of Covid-19. The UK, for example, has recorded successive daily records of new cases.

The British Deputy Prime Minister said that, in addition to the 12 deaths already confirmed, 104 people are currently hospitalized with omicron in the country, which was the first in the world to confirm a death caused by the variant.

British officials warned last week that hospitalizations could break new records due to the variant.