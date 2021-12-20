UK: rises to 12 total deaths from Ômicron – News

The total number of deaths from the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus in the UK rose to 12, while 104 people suspected of having the variant were hospitalized, said Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, on Monday (20).

“If you look at the Ômicron variant, what we know is that it’s expanding very quickly. We currently have 104 hospitalizations for the strain and we’ve had 12 deaths. But there’s a time mismatch at the data level, so we don’t really know until what. point will be serious,” Raab, who is also justice minister, told Times Radio.

“The only thing we know is that whoever received the booster has effective protection above 70%,” he added, justifying the acceleration of the third dose campaign against Covid-19 decided by the government eight days ago.

Almost half of people over 12 years of age have received an anti-covid booster dose in the UK.

The number of confirmed cases of the Ômicron variant in the country increased by more than 12,000 in 24 hours, according to figures from the Health Security Agency in the country.

On Monday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said that the mutant strain is responsible for 60% of cases in England and 80% in London.

Last Monday (13), the UK confirmed the first death caused by the variant. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of the belief that the new strain is less deadly than its predecessors and called for vaccination. The country is one of the most suffering in Europe because of the pandemic, with more than 147,000 deaths.