Um Lugar ao Sol: Andréa Beltrão defends masturbation

The 58-year-old actress Andréa Beltrão returned to defend the masturbation scene starring her character Rebeca in the soap opera “Um Lugar ao Sol”, current TV Globo’s 9:00 pm series, and also talked about feeling uncomfortable with questions about menopause .

In an interview with “Fantástico”, the artist said that playing is quite normal and asked: “Who doesn’t masturbate in life?”. In the scene in question, which was quite successful on social networks, Rebeca refuses to have sex with her husband and chooses to seek pleasure alone, through touch.

Andréa Beltrão said she sees a lot of herself in Rebeca and said that she gets irritated when she goes to the doctor and is asked about menopause, because, for her, this type of questioning gives her the feeling that the pleasure has come to an end and that leaves her uncomfortable.

“I think Rebeca, I have a lot of her, she has me. When I go to the doctor and they ask me when I went through menopause, even that question annoys me. It seems like it’s a question like ‘When did you die? When? have you stopped feeling pleasure?’ I don’t feel comfortable. Couldn’t we have another, lighter way of talking about this subject?”, he declared.

In the interview, the author of “Um Lugar ao Sol”, Lícia Manzo, also defended the masturbation scene that was aired in the telenovela, considering it important. According to her, she read “many times” that this type of scene would be “unnecessary”, but points out that unnecessary “is what doesn’t need to be discussed”.

“And I think this still needs to be discussed a lot. I’m 56 years old and I have a place to talk about the subject. I live it,” he said.