‘Unbelievable what Anvisa did’

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) today again criticized Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) for the decision to authorize the start of vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 against covid-19, announced three days ago. He questioned alleged adverse effects — without, however, providing data — and repeated that he was in favor of the “freedom” of not getting vaccinated, even though this poses a risk to other people.

“Neither yours [vacina] is mandatory. It’s freedom,” Bolsonaro said during a conversation with supporters in Praia Grande (SP). “Children are a very serious thing. Possible future adverse effects are unknown. It’s unbelievable, sorry here, what Anvisa did. Unbelievable”, (Watch below from 9:36)

On Thursday (16), the day Anvisa released the vaccination of children against covid-19, Bolsonaro had already said that he asked for the names of the agency’s technicians responsible for the approval. He also said he would still discuss with First Lady Michelle whether or not to immunize her 11-year-old daughter Laura.

“I unofficially asked for the names of the people who approved the vaccine for 5 to 11 years. We want to publicize the names of these people,” he said. “It’s everyone’s responsibility. But now it works with the children, so the one who is responsible for looking after the children is you, father. I have an 11-year-old daughter and I’m going to study with my wife a lot here.”

It is worth remembering that, for decision-making, Anvisa analyzed a study carried out with 2,250 children, divided into two groups. Two-thirds received the vaccine and one-third took a placebo (a substance that has no effect on the body) in a two-dose schedule, 21 days apart. Research has proven that the immunizing agent is safe and effective, with benefits that outweigh the risks.

The safety profile of the vaccine [para crianças] when compared to placebo it is very positive. When observing any adverse reaction, there is no important difference and no serious event of concern due to vaccination compared to placebo.

Gustavo Mendes, from Anvisa, when justifying authorization

death threats

In October, the possibility of including children in the vaccination campaign against covid-19 had already motivated death threats to five directors of Anvisa. They received emails with intimidation in case the vaccine was approved for children – which ended up happening on the last 16th, almost two months later.

An excerpt of the message, obtained by the website O Antagonista, says: “Making it very clear to those responsible, from top to bottom: whoever threatens, whoever threatens my son’s physical safety: will be killed.”

Earlier, in a statement, Anvisa informed that the threats of violence had intensified in the last 24 hours and, therefore, sent letters to the GSI (Institutional Security Office), the Ministry of Justice, the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) and the Federal Police asking for protection from the agency’s members, in addition to new investigations.

“The agency expresses great concern regarding the safety of its staff, in view of the large number of ANVISA servers spread throughout Brazil. It is not possible to rule out at this time that such servers are the target of cowardly and criminal actions,” he declared .