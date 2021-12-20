understand the draw that will define opponents of Fluminense and América-MG in the competition

The draw for the first and second phase of Conmebol Libertadores 2022 will take place this Monday (20th), from 12 pm, with live broadcast by Facebook from FOX Sports and ESPN

This Monday (20), from 12:00 pm (Brasilia time), with live broadcast by Facebook of FOX Sports and ESPN, the kickoff for the Libertadores Conmebol 2022. The ball still won’t literally roll, but the draw will be held that will define the clashes of the first and second phase of the continental competition, and that precedes the group stage, in March 23.

Two draws will be held this Monday: which will define the first three matches of the first phase (all return), with only six teams involved: Olimpia (PAR), Barcelona de Guayaquil (EQU), Bolivar (BOL), Deportivo Lara (VEN), Montevideo City Torque (URU) and César Vallejo (PER).

For the first phase, the draw is simple: the clubs from pot 1 will be drawn against the pot 2. At this stage, as there are no teams from the same country, there is no restriction on matches. Of these teams, the only newcomer to the continental competition is City Torque. Confrontations happen between February 9th to 16th. See below each of the pots:

POT 1

Olympia

Barcelona from Guayaquil

bolivar

POT 2

Deportivo Lara

Montevideo City Torque

Universidad César Vallejo

Once the first three clashes are defined, the duels of the second phase will be drawn. From there, Brazilians enter Fluminense and America-MG (which is also a rookie), who are in different pots, but cannot face each other. This is because from this next phase onwards, the draw rule does not allow two clubs from the same country to face each other.

It is worth remembering that the three classifieds from the first phase go straight into the pot 2. In all, there will be eight drawn clashes, and the four teams that qualify will go straight into the pot 4 of the Libertadores group stage draw. The matches take place between February 23rd and March 2nd. See below the division of the second phase pots:

POT 1

Athletic National (COL)

Fluminense

Students (aARG)

Guaraní (PAR)

The Strongest (BOL)

University (PER)

Monagas (VEN)

POT 2

Audax Italian (CHI)

Everton (CHI)

Plaza Colonia (URU)

America-MG

Millonarios or Deportivo Cali (COL)

Stage 1 Classified

Stage 1 Classified

Stage 1 classified.

It is worth remembering that, in the group stage draw, although two teams from the same country cannot fall into the same group, if the club in question comes from the second stage, this restriction will not apply. That is, if they move forward, Flu and rabbit, for example, have possibilities of falling into a group with another Brazilian.