Unimed speaks after protest promoted by Sindsaúde

Demonstrations took place this Monday morning, in front of the Unimed Hospital

Unimed Criciúma was the target of protests by the Union of Workers in Health Establishments in Criciúma and Region (Sindisaúde) this Monday morning, the 20th. exams and consultations that were not charged before.

In a statement, Unimed says it recognizes the value of its employees and claims it has not taken away any rights from employees. “Since the beginning of the current administration, in 2019, no rights have been withdrawn from its employees, on the contrary, the cooperative constantly expands the benefits provided to them, always with the objective of promoting well-being, satisfaction and safety in the environment of work”, says the note.

Sindsaúde also claims that the workers at the São Batista Hospital did not receive comparable wages and food stamps, in addition to not having passed on the Covid allowance. “We are showing our indignation and showing society who this company is. Reinforcing that we have already filed a Collective Action in the Labor Court to seek all these rights that Unimed took from workers”, explains the president of Sindsaúde, Cleber Ricardo da Silva Cândido.

Check out images: