US attacks killed thousands of civilians, says newspaper – International

WASHINGTON – Documents of the Pentagon show that wars waged through air strikes using drones and precision bombs from the United States at the Middle East were marred by “deeply flawed intelligence” and resulted in thousands of civilian deaths, including many children, the newspaper reported. The New York Times on Saturday.

The newspaper had exclusive access to more than 5,400 pages of classified documents from a hidden Pentagon archive that belie the US government’s version of a war waged with precision bombs. In addition to evaluating the documents, the New York Times visited nearly 100 bombing sites and interviewed dozens of surviving residents and former US officials in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan. The documents and investigation show that, since 2014, in more than 50,000 attacks, the American air war has caused unnecessary casualties.

According to the military’s count, 1,417 civilians died in air strikes in the campaign against the Islamic state at the Iraq and on Syria; since 2018 in the Afghanistan, US air operations killed at least 188 civilians. But the newspaper found that the number of civilians killed could have been up to twice as high. Discrepancies emerged case after case – none more flagrant than a 2016 bombing in the Syrian village of Tokhar.

US Special Operations forces hit what they believed to be three ISIS “preparation areas,” confident they were killing dozens of ISIS fighters. A military investigation concluded that between 7 and 24 civilians “mixed with combatants” may have died. But the New York Times discovered that the buildings affected were homes where families sought refuge. More than 120 civilians were killed. Bad surveillance images often contributed to the deadly errors, according to the report.

ERRORS

Last month, the US had to admit its mistake after claiming a vehicle destroyed by a drone in Kabul in August contained bombs. The victims of the attack were 10 members of a family. Many civilians who survived the offensives were left with disabilities that required expensive treatment, but fewer than 10 compensation payments were recorded. “The promises of transparency and regular accountability were not fulfilled”, says the newspaper. “None of the records evaluated include records of infraction or disciplinary actions.” Records point to institutional acceptance of civilian victims. In the logic of the military, an attack was justifiable as long as the expected risk to civilians had been weighed against the military gain and passed the chain of command.

AIR WAR

The new form of war in the United States took shape after the increase of US forces in Afghanistan in 2009. In late 2014, President Barack Obama declared that the “war on the ground” was essentially complete, changing the military mission to “ air support” and advice to Afghan forces fighting the Taliban. At about the same time, he authorized a campaign of air strikes against IS targets and in support of allied forces in Iraq and Syria.

At an ever-accelerating pace over the next five years, and as the Obama administration gave way to Donald Trump’s, US forces carried out more than 50,000 air strikes. As wars escalated, the authority to approve attacks was pushed down the chain of command, even as the overwhelming majority of attacks were carried out in the heat of war and not planned too far in advance – which favored civilian casualties. / NYT