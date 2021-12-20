Washington State Senator Doug Ericksen died of covid at age 52, reports the Associated Press. He was a denial of the pandemic.

Ericksen’s death on Friday came weeks after he said he had tested positive for coronaviruses while in El Salvador.

Even if the cause of death wasn’t released immediately.

The Republican Senate bench confirmed his ticket on Saturday.

Ericksen, Republican of Ferndale, said he had taken a trip to El Salvador and tested positive for Covid-19 shortly after his arrival in the United States.

He was a supporter and campaign coordinator for Donald Trump, who was president, and a critic of American Democrats.

In a message to state members of the House and Senate, Ericksen asked for advice on how to receive monoclonal antibodies, which were not available in the Latin American country. And nothing about the vaccine, because he was against it.

