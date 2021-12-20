Vaccine passport: Mario Frias says wife and daughter are barred from hotel in Rio

The national secretary of culture, Mario Frias, exposed on a social network that his family was prevented from staying in a hotel in Rio de Janeiro, this Saturday night (18th), for not having presented proof of vaccination against the Covid-19.

In the city, the presentation of the document has been mandatory since December 2, when the list of places where proof is mandatory was expanded, due to the threat of the variant micron.

In the publication, Mario Frias said that he was traveling for work, when he received the news that his wife and 10-year-old daughter were prevented from staying at the place “because they didn’t have this criminal shit about the vaccination passport”, the secretary wrote.

In a series of publications, Frias said that preventing the family from having a roof over their heads at 9 pm was something he described as a criminal, and he criticized city officials. “I will sue everyone responsible for this act. You will not take my freedom and that of my family without me fighting for it. Vagabundo”, he published.

The Municipal Health Secretary of Rio de Janeiro, Daniel Soranz, joined the conversation and replied

Cold. “Minister, we have 280 vaccination points in Rio, and they all have Jansen, it’s a single dose and she is protected and free to enter wherever she wants. (It is also available from Ministry of Health Pfizer and AstraZeneca for application as D1),” wrote Soranz.

The publication does not include the name of the hotel where the event would have occurred. Sought by CNN, Secretary Daniel Soranz said he did not know in which establishment the episode took place.

“We don’t know, but we are going to find out, to honor him. It’s a very simple problem to solve, just look for an immunization center. The adherence of the hotel sector to the vaccine passport is very good, it is very high. And many establishments are part of international networks, which had already adopted the requirement to present proof of vaccination even before we made it mandatory here in Rio”, he said.

Just over 10 days before New Year’s Eve, the Rio de Janeiro City Accommodation Means Union (HotelsRio), the rate of confirmed reservations is 86% of the rooms. During this period, it will also be necessary to present proof of vaccination. On December 2, the document was also required in bars, cafeterias, restaurants, cafeterias, nightclubs, nightclubs and events in general.

In addition to hotels, the measure applies to inns and establishments rented by the season, as well as beauty centers and beauty salons. Before the rules became stricter, it was already necessary to present it in gyms and swimming pools, clubs, Olympic villages, training centers, as well as cultural spaces such as cinemas, theaters, concert halls, circuses, museums, art galleries, amusement parks, convention centers, conferences and trade fairs.

Sought to take a stand on the episode reported by the national secretary of culture, the Brazilian Association of the Hotel Industry (ABIH-RJ) has yet to comment.