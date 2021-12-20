Viih Tube reveals how he discovered “horn” after leaving “BBB21”: “I couldn’t get over it”

Single since October this year, Viih Tube has not been shy about talking about her personal life, especially about her breakup with longtime boyfriend Bruno Magri. In an interview with the newspaper Extra, released this Sunday (19), the ex-BBB opened the game and revealed exactly how she discovered her ex’s betrayal, which eventually caused the end of the relationship.

According to Vitória, the “pair of horns” came to light shortly after leaving the confinement of Globo’s reality show. “A few days after I left ‘BBB’, I received the video of the betrayal”, delivered to youtuber. “I was very honest with him [Bruno], I sat down, talked and showed. He was super mature, took over, told me exactly how and when it was, and I said: ‘Okay, let me breathe.’ It was a lot of information, I had just got back to the real world”, remembered.

The break up, however, did not happen immediately. “I chose to breathe a little, put my life in order so I could figure out how it was going to be”, said the redhead. However, after analyzing the situation, Viih stated that he could not leave the infidelity in the past. “I really couldn’t get over it and be okay with it. I forgave myself and forgave him, but I chose to end it”, she said.

The influencer was not the only one to give her version of the story — Bruno himself spoke about the affair, which he said took place months before Vitória was confined to Big Brother. “There is no way to justify the unjustifiable. I made a mistake and I won’t victimize myself, but Vitória knew about the mistake. It wasn’t new, it was two and a half years ago, so much so that she chose to forgive, we tried heart and soul to make the relationship work, but it didn’t work. It really was one of the reasons for the break up.“, he said, on social networks.

Bruno Magri pronounces on betrayal pic.twitter.com/dspK0tBVlS — Only Media (@MediasSo) December 13, 2021

About her new single life, YouTuber was sincere — after being caught kissing several people in Gkay’s Farofa, Tube said she is in the phase of enjoying. “I really can’t say how many people I stayed with in Farofa. We said in their 46s, because we know they are in their 40s, but I really don’t know how many people. Most were anonymous. There were a lot of Gkay guests and I left by squeezing. I was there to enjoy and it was my carnival, that’s the truth”, he fired, laughing.

Viih also spoke about some of his stays, Lipe Ribeiro and João Guilherme. Last week, after getting involved with Leonardo’s son at a party in São Paulo, the influencer took a taxi to the former MTV’s home in Rio de Janeiro. The trip, which cost R$2,500, added fuel to the fire of rumors and made the duo’s fans suspect of a romance between them.

Even being caught with the two, the ex-BBB ruled out chances of dating. “It’s been happening that I’m enjoying my single phase. I don’t think about dating for now. I get along very well with both of them, but I don’t think about dating at the moment. We stayed, everyone saw it, but not dating”, concluded.