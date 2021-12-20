Vinci Offices real estate fund (VINO11) buys Globo’s headquarters in São Paulo for R$ 522 million

Photo by sergio souza on Unsplash

The real estate fund Vinci Offices (VINO11) informed after the close of trading on Friday (17) that it signed, through a transaction of sale & leaseback, the acquisition of 100% of the headquarters of the Globo network in São Paulo, located in the neighborhood of Brooklin, in the capital of São Paulo. The transaction value was R$522 million, which is equivalent to a price of R$13,369 per square meter.

According to the manager, the property was leased for a period of 15 years through an atypical contract (with longer terms than the typical and without revisions until the final term), with an initial lease value of R$ 84.67/m² , annually adjusted by inflation measured by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA).

A sale & leaseback transaction is when the current owner of a property sells it (sale) and then it is rented back (leaseback). It’s like a kind of leasing, with the difference that the tenant was the former owner.

The operation is usually positive for both sides. For the leasing company (in this case, the FII), it is specialized in investments and has expertise in financial management and to improve the property’s presence in the market.

As for the selling (and then renting) company, it will be able to focus on its core business instead of worrying about bureaucratic and property maintenance issues. In addition, you will have a long-term lease, with more interesting rates than bank financing, for example.

In this transaction in question, Vinci Partners estimates a cap rate (return on invested capital) of 7.6%, considering the acquisition price and the NOI (Net Operating Income) for the first year of the asset.

“The acquisition is extremely strategic for the fund, raising the percentage of atypical contracts to 69%, generating greater stability and predictability on revenues, in addition to raising the regional exposure to the city of São Paulo to 71%”, writes Vince Partners , in fact relevant.

The property has about 39 thousand square meters of gross leasable area (GLA), 56 thousand square meters of built-up area and is located on a plot of land with more than 43 thousand square meters.

The complex comprises the tower named Ed. Jornalista Roberto Marinho, three production modules and a support area. The complex also has two entrances, two helipads and approximately 1,500 parking spaces between underground and outdoor parking.

“The transaction adds another quality asset to VINO11’s portfolio, increasing the fund’s exposure to São Paulo, the country’s largest office market, with an atypical 15-year lease and a prime lessee belonging to a strong economic group , with excellent credit risk”, complete the FII managers.

The house also draws attention to the location of the property, facing Avenida das Nações Unidas (Marginal Pinheiros), Rua Jornalista Roberto Marinho and Avenida Dr. Chucri Zaidan, being positioned in one of the main commercial centers in the office market. São Paulo capital.

This Monday (20), at around 11:25 am, VINO11 shares had a drop of 0.94% on B3, traded at R$54.72.

