Vini Jr. has a discreet night, Real Madrid puts absurd pressure on, but draws with vice-launcher Cádiz

Real Madrid tried in every way, but failed to break the rival’s ‘wall’

THE Real Madrid finally was stopped in Laliga. This Sunday (19), at the Santiago Bernabéu, the meringues were at zero against Cádiz, vice-lantern of the competition.

Vinicius Jr. tried, but he wasn’t in his most inspired nights, stopping at the strong marking of Cadiz’s defenders.

Benzema also failed despite immense pressure from Real Madrid, especially in the second half. The French striker turned 34 on Sunday, but without goals.

Real had 82% possession and shot an incredible 36 times on goal, against just 4 of their rivals.

Best moments

Championship status

With the result, Real Madrid sees the end of their streak of 10 victories in the season. Carlo Ancelotti’s team continues to lead LaLiga with 43 points.

However, Real sees Sevilla, who have 37 points and a game in hand, close the gap in the lead in this round.

Cadiz, on the other hand, is in the vice-lantern with 14 points gained.

The guy: Ledesma

The goalkeeper of Cadiz simply closed everything under the goalposts. The Argentine made incredible saves and stopped all the offensive power of Real in the middle of the Santiago Bernabéu.

upcoming games

Real Madrid will play again on Wednesday, in the Basque Country, against Athletic Bilbao, at 17:30 (Brasilia), with transmission by ESPN on Star+. Cadiz played its last match in 2021, only returning to activities on January 3, at home, against Sevilla.

Datasheet

Real Madrid 0 x 0 Cadiz

GOALS:

REAL MADRID: Courtois; Vazquez, Éder Militão, Alaba and Mendy (Nacho); Valverde (Jovic), Casemiro and Kroos; Hazard, Benzema and Vinicius Jr. Technician: Carlo Ancelotti.

CADIZ: Ledesma; Akapo, Cala, Jimenez, Espino; Alarcón, Jonsson (Bastida), Sobrino, Alejo (Chapela); Alex, Lozano (Negredo) Technician: Alvaro Cervera