Vivo Y32 debuts with the new Snapdragon 680 and 6.51″ screen – All in Technology

Chinese company Vivo has officially launched a new mid-range smartphone on the market, the Vivo Y32. It is the first device in the world to bring the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset. It also includes 8GB of RAM memory and 128GB of native space with support for expansion via microSD card.

In terms of construction, the Vivo Y32 features a 6.51-inch LCD display. The screen has HD+ resolution and has an 8MP selfie camera. In addition, the back houses a 13MP main camera alongside a 2MP macro photo sensor.

Vivo’s new smartphone comes out of the box with the Android 11 operating system under the OriginOS 1.0 interface. There is also a large 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W charging via a USB-C input. Other configurations also include a P2 headphone jack, side-mounted digital reader and 5G support.





The new Vivo V32 is available in China for CNY1,399 (about R$1250). However, the manufacturer has not yet revealed its availability for other regions.