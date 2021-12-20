Want to try watching comet Leonard? Follow these tips – 12/18/2021

Comet C/2021 A1 (Leonard) or simply Comet Leonard was discovered on January 3, 2021 by Gregory J. Leonard of the Mount Lemmon Observatory.

After gradually approaching the Sun and forming a noticeable tail, it was already being observed and photographed from the northern hemisphere. Now it’s our turn and Leonard has been visible to the inhabitants of the southern hemisphere of the planet for a few days.

Here in Brazil we already have several reports of observations and even photographic records of the comet since the 15th, such as the beautiful capture from the top made on December 16, 2021 and which was kindly provided to us by Luciano Miguel Diniz, banker from Canitar, SP, and passionate about astrophotography.

But it’s good to make it clear that the comet is visually small and, as it appears still close to the Sun, early in the evening, very low, close to the horizon, difficult to see with the naked eye.

The proximity to the horizon always makes it difficult to observe any star, especially a comet that always has a smoky appearance. Binoculars will help a lot. A very dark place, away from the city lights, too. Leonard’s photos that illustrate this article are all long-exposure, that is, with the camera fixed on a tripod and capturing the light for several seconds. A telephoto lens was also used, which closes the capture angle, creating a “zoom” sensation. Do not expect, with the naked eye, to see the comet as in the photographs in this article.

In the next few days we will have an excellent reference in the sky to find the Leonard comet: the planet Venus. Venus appears to the west, late in the afternoon, and shows up as a very bright spot slightly to the right and higher than where the sun sets. There’s no mistake!

If you wait for the sun to set, you will see Venus very bright, even with the sky clear. And sure enough. Leonard will be there, more to the left of Venus, always a little above him. Saturn and Jupiter, stellar dots and much less bright than Venus, for those who are a little more intimate with the sky, can also be good visual references.

Check the simulations below, all made with the Stellarium, planetarium software desktop, freeware and opensource, the apparent positions of comet Leonard in the sky. This will help you a lot in the “comet hunt”. Note that since the software does not display a realistic image of the comet, I marked the star’s apparent position with an orange marble. But you should look in the sky for a smoky object with a slight upward tail, as in the photographs by Luciano Miguel Diniz that illustrate this article.

December 18, 2021

Image: Dulcidio Braz Jr / Physics in the Vein

December 19, 2021

Image: Dulcidio Braz Jr / Physics in the Vein

December 20, 2021

Image: Dulcidio Braz Jr / Physics in the Vein

December 21, 2021

Image: Dulcidio Braz Jr

December 22, 2021

Image: Dulcidio Braz Jr / Physics in the Vein

The simulations above were made for my city, São João da Boa Vista, SP, for 19:45 on the respective dates. But they serve as a good reference for any location in Brazil, and the positions of the stars in the sky can vary in a few minutes for more or less. The ideal is to do the simulation for your latitude and longitude yourself to have maximum accuracy.

I close this article with another beautiful capture of Comet Leonard made by Luciano Miguel Diniz who has a group of friends in his city interested in observing and recording the sky and its mysteries. Here’s a tip: astronomical observations in groups of friends are always interesting because everyone helps each other, exchanges information and equipment, and everyone wins!

Another beautiful capture of Leonard made by Luciano Miguel Diniz in Canitar, SP, BR. Image: Luciano Miguel Diniz

Thank you very much Luciano for the images! And congratulations on your astrophotographic work!

Good heavens to all of us in the coming days so we can see and photograph Leonard who will gradually appear higher in the sky! This greatly improves the observation conditions. But soon the comet will circle the Sun and from then on it will be further and further away from us, which should make its tail shrink, in addition to its apparent size also being reduced. Anyway, we have more or less until the end of December to try observations in the expectation that Leonard still evolves and can grow. Here we go? Then tell us to stop in the comments if you were successful. If I can get pictures, I’ll post it here. For now, here, rain and cloudy skies…

Hug from prof. Dulcidio. And Physics and Astronomy in the vein!