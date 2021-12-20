Web mocks the participation of Camila Queiroz in the ‘Fantástico’ secret friend | Television

It happens this Sunday night (19), the traditional “Amigo Secreto” by Fantástico. In addition to selected stars from the casting of the Marinho broadcaster, personalities from different sectors are also invited to the fraternization moment. One name in particular, however, caught Internet users by surprise, was that of actress Camila Queiroz.

For those who don’t remember, the actress had a troubled departure from the Rio station after, according to information from the station itself, she made a series of demands to renew her contract and record the end of her character Angel in the series Secret Truths 2. The imbroglio ended resulting in the cut of the actress at the end of the Walcyr Carrasco plot.

Even after all the public shack, Globo executives seem not to have held a grudge. Since the actress was present in the traditional end-of-year frame of “Show da Vida”. On social networks, internet users reflected the presence of Camila Queiroz on Globo’s screen after all the controversy involving the Secret Truth series.

“Camilla Queiroz at the Christmas get-together at Fantástico proves to me that Globo was not planning her departure in advance, as stated in some Youtube videos”, wrote an internet user. “Generally speaking that Camilla Queiroz is not doing anything else in the world. She participating in the secret friend of the fantastic. Hahahha”, enjoyed another Globo viewer.

Some also mocked Queiroz’s participation in Amigo Secreto: “Climão da Globo does not take the queiroz camila from the hidden friend of the fantastic”, wrote a viewer on Twitter. “Camilla Queiroz recorded Fantástico’s secret friend before being fired. Kkkkkkkk”, wrote another by the same social network.

Who took Camila Queiroz in Fantástico’s secret friend was the doctor Margareth Dalcomo, who became known for her role in the Covid-19 pandemic, the doctor gave a crystal piece to the former Rede Globo contractor. Camila Queiroz, on the other hand, took the name Gloria Groove from Fantástico’s secret friend.

The famous gave the pop singer a work of art as a gift: “Her title is “Travessia”: “Each pin on this one represents an experience that is piercing but also protecting. Did you manage to understand the concept she described? It certainly has everything to do with my story, with my trajectory“, declared Gloria Groove about Camila Queiroz’s gift.

