Weekly horoscope: the prediction of the signs from December 20th to 26th

Table of Contents Aries

Bull

Twins

Cancer

Lion

Virgin

Lb

Scorpion

Sagittarius

Capricorn

Aquarium

Fish

Aries

The final stretch of the year has started and the astrological sky of the week favors the exercise of alterity by highlighting situations in which partnerships are fundamental. This happens because the Moon moves along the family-relationship axis, waning on Sunday, when it promotes adjustments to the general Sign of Aries. During the week, Sol also enters the professional sector, illuminating some opportunities for his career.

Bull

To start the week, the astrological sky enhances the extroversion of thought with the Moon in the communication-daily axis. This transit helps you to improve the quality of information in routine environments, which demands revisions in the waning phase for the people of Taurus sign. Later in the week, the Sun enters the spiritual house, strengthening the values ​​that guide you through life.

Twins

The week has started and the transit of stars can motivate you to improve processes, resources and partnerships, as the Moon moves from the material to the social sector in the Sign of Gemini, and enters the waning phase, when it asks for revisions. With this transit, private life can become more welcoming, especially with the entry of the sun in the intimate area, benefiting the interaction with your affections and the organization of your things too!

Cancer

The astrological sky at the beginning of your week shows a phase of self-improvement. This influence contributes to the quality of personal life and the people who live with you too. That’s because the Moon transits between the Cancer sign and the family sector, leading to withdrawal in the waning phase. Coming into the final stretch of the week, Sol illuminates the potential of partnerships when entering the relationship sector. #Stay Tip

Lion

Earlier this week, the astrological sky can confront you with the delicate aspects of life, but this may prove to be a very opportune time to adjust your ideas and make agreements with the people you live with, as the Moon transits the crisis-communication axis, waning on Sunday at Leo sign. Towards the end of the week, the Sun enters the everyday sector, showing well-being in the midst of routines, ok?

Virgin

Another week in the area and, to begin with, the astrological sky highlights the importance of collaborative and solidary postures in everyday life. This is important to neutralize the factors that generate territory bullshit, you know? This is because the Moon moves along the friendship-material axis, entering the waning phase in the Virgo sign. Towards the end of the week, the Sun illuminates opportunities for fun as it enters the house of pleasures.

Continues after advertising

Lb

The astrological sky of the week can direct your gaze to study/work. Talk about creating opportunities for adjustments that will lead you to self-improvement, you know? This is because the Moon transits between the labor sector and Libra sign, waning on Sunday, when he asks for revisions. And later this week, the Sun warms up family life as it enters the domestic sector.

Scorpion

The astrological sky of the week shows a phase of deep reflections about life. Talk about bringing the opportunity for adjustments that lead to overcoming challenges. This is because the Moon moves between the spiritual and crisis sectors, when it enters the waning phase in the Scorpion sign. Later in the week, Sol enters the ideas sector, favoring studies and travel.

Sagittarius

The astrological sky of the week promotes a gradual emotional opening, which benefits personal relationships, as the Moon transits between the intimate and friendship sectors, waning on Sunday, when selectivity becomes very important for the general Sign of Sagittarius. Also during this week, the Sun illuminates investment opportunities when entering the material area.

Capricorn

The movement of stars at the beginning of the week will demonstrate the importance of improving partnerships, considering the moon’s transit between the relationship sector and the work sector, entering the waning phase on Sunday, when revisions and adjustments are necessary. And still this week, the Sun shows its charisma and vitality when joining the Capricorn sign. #GoGirl

Aquarium

The transit of stars at the beginning of the week promotes deep reflections. Talk to lead you to improve your experiences, whether from a practical or an existential point of view. This is because the Moon transits in the everyday-spirituality segment, entering the waning phase on Sunday. Also during the week, the challenges are made clear with the entry of the Sun into the crisis sector in the Aquarius sign.

Fish

The astrological sky of the week leads to the improvement of trust relationships and this transit should contribute to a more cohesive circle of relationships, as the Moon moves along the social-intimate axis, waning on Sunday in sign of Pisces. Also during the week, affinities emerge with the Sun in the house of friendships, as well as solidary postures.

Already follow CH on social media?

INSTAGRAM | TIKTOK | TWITTER | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE