Werner Schünemann almost died on recording on Globo: ‘Didn’t breathe’

Known by characters such as Bento Gonçalves, from “A Casa das Sete Mulheres” (2003), Werner Schünemann launches himself as a writer with the book “Alice Must Estar Viva”, now available for sale. In an interview with splash, he remembers a catharsis he lived on stage, in “Passione” (2010), and says that he would like to relive this experience in some of his next characters in literature.

In Silvio de Abreu’s novel, the actor played Saulo, a pedophile who sexually abused Clara (Mariana Ximenes). In a plot twist, when the villain is ousted from the presidency of the company, the actor had to be rescued on set as he delivered to the character.

“I wanted him [o personagem] had a power withdrawal syndrome. I needed to get very exasperated, with irritation. I wanted the pores in his face to enlarge, and I couldn’t get there,” he recalls.

The solution found by the actor to reach the climax he wanted was to stop taking medication for high blood pressure and cholesterol.

The drugs controlled me, took away my anxiety spikes. I called my doctor and said I would cut off the medication. He said I couldn’t do it and I said it would be on me. And I had the tantrum that my doctor said I would have. I was on the scene and the ambulance entered the studio.

Schünemann he spent two days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). “I risked my life. My blood pressure reached 26 for 22. I couldn’t breathe, I didn’t understand where I was. I had what they call a rebound effect from the cut of the medicine. But I did the scenes, and they’re recorded forever. It was crazy “, account.

Werner Schünemann releases the first book of his career, ‘Alice Must Be Alive’. Image: Reproduction/Instagram

He was going through a delicate time with the process of ending the marriage and the recent death of his father. Nowadays, he says he would advise a younger actor not to follow his example:

“I would tell him, just act [somente atue]. You don’t need to run around the pond to look sweaty and breathless. Simply act. It was quite an experience that I still intend to put in a character of mine. Because only I know what happened,” he says.

About your first one, Schünemann defines the difference as author and actor. One of the main ones, according to him, is the feeling of isolation.

“The actor always has people around, even in a monologue, is there light, sound, director? The author is just him. At the same time I have more freedom, it’s a solitary responsibility whose dimension I’m beginning to understand”, he says.

“Alice Must Be Alive”

Publisher: Minotaur

Pages: 232

Value: BRL 45.32 on Amazon

Author: Werner Schünemann

