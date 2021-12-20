What changes if the INSS sets a payroll-deductible interest ceiling?

The resolution indicates using as a reference to readjust the ceiling of payroll loan operations in social security benefit the real annualized interest in relation to the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), of 16.10%.

According to the Social Security secretary at the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, Leonardo Rolim, the National Social Security Council defined the payroll-deductible interest ceiling. However, the rate to be applied will be chosen by the financial institutions.

The recommendation to change the interest ceiling is intended to adjust the fluctuations in the financial market. Therefore, Dataprev will update the systems to adopt the new values. In addition, the text indicates that it will use the INPC to adjust the ceiling on payroll loan operations. The index, of 16.10%, considers the interest rate and must be used for credit in social security benefits.

Furthermore, the resolution institutes a working group that will create the Permanent Program on Financial and Social Security Citizenship. Financing must take place with resources from financial institutions that operate with payroll-deductible loans. The goal is to discuss initiatives to increase competition and decrease the costs of payroll loans.

As of 2022, INSS retirees and pensioners will be able to use up to 35% of their monthly income with payroll. Of this amount, 30% will be for the loan and 5% for the credit card. Finally, the maximum term to pay off the debt will drop from 84 months to 72 months.