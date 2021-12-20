What happened to Itapemirim flights? Has the owner started a business in the UK? Understand | Companies

Last Friday night, the group Itapemirim , from the businessman Sydney Piva , informed that it was temporarily paralyzing all flights gives Itapemirim Transportes Aereos (ITA) , a company created in the first half of this year.

Hours later, the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) was the one who suspended the ITA Air Operator Certificate. Without the document, the company will not be able to fly again, affecting at least 40,000 customers who had tickets for the 514 flights scheduled until December 31st. This is another chapter of a company born amidst controversies.

Amid the worst crisis in the airline industry generated by covid-19, the Itapemirim group announced, in mid-2020, that it intended to launch its airline. The group began operating in passenger transport in the 1950s, by bus.

1 of 1 Sidnei Piva, president of the Itapemirim group: He has already been denounced for having different CPFs — Photo: Divulgacao Sidnei Piva, president of the Itapemirim group: He has already been denounced for having different CPFs — Photo: Divulgacao

The plan, according to interviews with Piva at the time, was to start operating in March of this year. But it was only at the end of April that the company completed the testing period and obtained certification from Anac. In May, it started selling tickets and, on June 30, it made its inaugural flight, becoming a member of the Brazilian Air Companies Association (Abear).

The fact that the ITA was created even with the group involved in a judicial reorganization process since 2016, also drew attention and caused distrust.

According to the most recent report published in September this year by EXM Partners, the judicial administrator, the company had R$2.2 billion in tax liabilities alone. The debt subject to judicial recovery was R$ 253 million.

In May, the group filed a petition to close the process. Months later, in July, a group of bondholders from the Itapemirim bus company filed a petition requesting that the company’s current administrators, including Sidnei Piva, be removed from their positions as they would not be making the payments provided for in the judicial reorganization plan. The creditors argued that the removal would be a step to prevent the company’s bankruptcy from being declared and jeopardize the group’s business, including that of ITA.

In a petition in the 1st Bankruptcy Court of the Judicial District of the Capital of the State of São Paulo, three groups of creditors — among them Banco Mercantil do Brasil, the Ligo Capital fund and an economic group — pointed out what would be an inappropriate use of resources by the part of the administration. Creditors argued that the company would not be allocating 80% of the revenue from property auctions for the payment of pending judicial reorganization, as agreed two years ago. On the contrary, they would be using the money in contributions like those made at the airline and at Ita Bank, the digital bank. Until September, approximately R$ 41 million were invested by the group in the two companies.

To the Value the company informed, in a note, that it has “strictly” complied with all the clauses of the process, including payments to creditors, and highlighted that Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos is not under judicial reorganization.

In May, when the company started selling tickets, Piva pointed out the support of two funds from the United Arab Emirates that would be subsidizing the group with US$ 500 million. When questioned, he said that he could not say the names of the funds, but he stated that he had already used 30% of the total amount (not just in the air mode) and that he had reservations to run the business. The resource would be released little by little, he said.

But the money has not arrived. In November, Piva said that the investment would no longer be necessary because it would be seeking capital from small Brazilian investors.

Celebrated by government and allies in creation

On October 22, 2020, the future operation of the Itapemirim group in the air sector was announced by the minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio Freitas, in a live broadcast made by President Jair Bolsonaro, who unwrapped, in the video, a miniature of the bus of Viação Itapemirim.

In his social media profile, the senator and the president’s son, Flavio Bolsonaro, published a text commemorating the new airline. “Warning to pessimists: BRAZIL IS GOING TO TAKE OFF! Our country is and will continue to be a barn of opportunities for investors around the world!”

Today, the minister lamented the inconvenience caused by the suspension of ITA flights. “This problem at Itapemirim is in fact very serious, which makes us extremely sad,” he said when asked about the case during the 2021 stock balance.

He explained that the ITA had met all the requirements of the regulatory agency to start the operation. The company would have delivered operating manuals and rules, leasing contracts (rental of aircraft), training of crew and pilots, agreements to have access to operating and maintenance bases, as well as other documents to ensure a safe operation. “She came with an even interesting proposal to integrate the road operation with the air operation. In theory, it was a differential, in relation to other companies”, he said.

The minister explained that, when analyzing the financial, fiscal and labor situation, Anac received all the “clearance certificates” that enabled ITA to continue operating in the aviation sector.

Expectation vs. reality

Itapemirim has seven aircraft in its fleet and has operated in 14 airports. Far less than projected when the company was announced. The plan was to reach 35 destinations and 50 aircraft incorporated by June 2022. Of this total, it intended to have 20 aircraft in its fleet by the end of 2021, an expectation that was reduced to ten aircraft.

The group’s idea was to offer more space to the passenger by opting for a 162-seat configuration, 18 less than the A320’s maximum configuration. Asked by Valor in May if this would represent more expensive tickets, Piva denied.

“Our goal is to have a quality of service that is not available today. This does not mean high cost or low cost”, he said. But the company was operating with tickets at values ​​well below the largest companies with national operations: Gol, Latam and Azul. In August, the company even made a promotion on airline tickets with prices starting at R$ 140.25 per way, including checked luggage.

Procon-SP notification

The Consumer Protection and Defense Foundation (Procon-SP) notified this Monday to Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos (ITA), an airline of the Itapemirim Group, to provide clarifications within 24 hours about the interruption of flights announced on Friday.

From last Friday, 17th, until December 31st, the company had 514 scheduled flights, which remained without a defined future. ITA was asked what reasons led the company to adopt the temporary suspension, which services were affected and for how long they will be suspended, in addition to how many passengers were harmed. The company will also have to show the means it is using to mitigate the losses.

According to the entity, ITA may be fined up to 11 million reais, as provided for in the Consumer Defense Code (CDC), and also be required to repair material and moral damages through a Public Civil Action (ACP) against ITA and its partners.

According to the company, the priority was to re-accommodate flights from other companies for passengers outside their cities of residence. “Other passengers with round-trip travel, who are in their city of residence, will receive priority assistance with a full refund of the amounts paid.”

In the same note, the company said that it was currently working on its restructuring “to resume operations as soon as possible”.

During this time, however, the ITA delayed salaries, deposit of FGTS and payment of food stamps and health insurance for aeronauts. Today, according to the president of the National Aeronauts Union (SNA), Ondino Dutra, daily meals and food stamps are delayed, in addition to the health plan being suspended due to lack of payment, but salaries are regularized. In addition to the problems with the airline’s employees, the Itapemirim group had at least R$41.5 million in labor debts.

More recently, another controversy: a new company opened by Piva, in April, in the United Kingdom, became public. Valued at £780 million, or about R$6 billion, SS Space Capital Group UK Ltd is an economic holding company for financial services, mutual funds, public investment and property investment funds. The information was released by the news site “Congresso em Foco”.

In response sent after request for the report of the Value, the Itapemirim group says: “The opening of the company is an initiative of entrepreneur Sidnei Piva de Jesus for future business projects. The Itapemirim Group has no corporate relationship with SS Space Capital Group UK LTD.”