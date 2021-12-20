WhatsApp adds new privacy options for online and last seen statuses

While many want to be seen on social networks, others already want privacy, and this little word has generated a lot of discussion amidst a world crammed with technologies and applications, making the companies that own the apps to further increase the security of their users inside the platforms.

Trying to serve this audience that likes to have their privacy when browsing the app, WhatsApp is implementing features against virtual espionage.

According to information released by the website specializing in the Meta messenger, WABetaInfo, changes are being made in the settings for online status and last visa. The goal is to further enhance users’ privacy.

One of the changes already announced is the possibility to hide the online status and last seen for people or companies that the user has never exchanged messages, the new feature also allows the user to select the option where their contacts saved on the device can see or not your online status.

The feature where you can choose who can see the last visa status within the app is now also available to users of the WhatsApp Beta program for Android and iOS. Therefore, the user is allowed to leave the status of the last access hidden for everyone or just for the contacts to see. It is even possible to exclude some names from the list if it is of interest to the user, this feature is very similar to the recent privacy change for the profile picture.

With these measures, WhatsApp wants to combat third-party applications that can record the online status and last seen of selected contacts, and also bring more privacy and avoid “WhatsApp spies”.