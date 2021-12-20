‘Whatsapp was missing’ · TV News

Rodrigo Faro was touched by the destruction of Rico Melquiades’ jacket in A Fazenda 13. This Sunday (19), the presenter of Hora do Faro decided to open his wardrobe to present the reality champion with a piece similar to what had been damaged by Dayane Mello. The comedian played intimate when he received the item and demanded: “WhatsApp was missing”.

“I promised all of Brazil that I would do this. This one is a jacket that I love very much, I got it as a gift from my daughters and, when I saw what happened, I said: ‘I’ll get my jacket, guys, and I’ll give it to Rico as a gift so he can have it'”, pointed out Faro, while holding the item.

Moved, Melquiades went to meet Faro, hugged him and thanked him for the gift. “Oh guys, autographed! All that’s left is to put the WhatsApp number here”, commented the winner of the rural confinement.

During The Farm – Last Chance, the former MTV revealed what he would have done to get revenge on Dayane: “If they had told me on the day of the act, I would have ripped her clothes, I know how I am. Probably, I could have been expelled. of the program, because I don’t think that can. I was going to cut it with scissors”.

“It was exactly what I had thought, cutting his clothes with scissors. Only while I was talking to Valentina [Francavilla], I saw a knife. Then, the instinct was much more touched than anything”, commented the ex-Big Brother Italia.

Check out an excerpt from the program:

Calada wins! Rodrigo Faro presents Rico with a new jacket 🥰 #AFazendaLastChancepic.twitter.com/W0hFPwdJuP — Hora do Faro (@horadofaro) December 19, 2021

