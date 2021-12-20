where should the country go after choosing the new president

The second round of this Sunday’s presidential election in Chile will determine whether the country will take a turn to the right or to the left.







Voters will decide between candidates José Antonio Kast, from the far right, and Gabriel Boric, from the left, also called the “extreme left” by his opponent.

A former deputy for four consecutive terms, Kast, from the Christian Social Front, says this is an election between “freedom” and “communists”, in reference to the Communist Party that is part of the coalition of the political opponent.

Former student leader and deputy, with a reputation for having the capacity for dialogue with different sectors, Boric, from the Apruebo Dignidad coalition, says, in turn, that this is an election between a conservative “Pinochetista” and the well-being of Chileans.

And he said, more than once, that if elected, it will be he and not the Communist Party who will govern the country.

The elected will assume the Presidency in March of next year.

After the first round, held in November, the two candidates allied themselves with other ideological branches of national politics.

Kast brought together members of the government of President Sebastián Piñera, from the right, into his team, and began to count on the support of even a feminist, after being criticized for excluding women from his proposals in the first round.

Some sectors have come to call Boric a “social democrat” after he sought the support of former presidents Ricardo Lagos and Michelle Bachelet, who were part of the historic center-left Concertación coalition, which ruled the country for nearly 20 years after leaving of the dictator Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).

The focus on trying to expand the electorate, with adaptations in the speeches, in the campaign of this second round, was so great that one presidential candidate said to the other, in debates, more than once: “You are more and more like me”.

But what is at stake in this election? The main thing is whether the country will continue to deepen the social changes demanded during the tsunami of protests carried out in 2019 – called the ‘social explosion’ (social explosion) – or whether it will move towards a more conservative agenda, for example in relation to individual freedoms.

God is agnostic

The most voted candidate in the first round, 55-year-old Kast is against the legalization of abortion, has rejected the legalization of same-sex marriage, approved a few days ago, and quotes God in his speeches.

But it was mainly his speech on public safety that attracted the electorate, according to Chilean analysts.

Boric, 35, supported and raised the banners of initiatives disapproved by the political opponent – abortion, gay marriage and the holding of the Constituent Assembly for the drafting of the first Magna Carta of democracy.

Boric (pronounced Borich) declares himself an agnostic, but says he respects all expressions of faith and that “there is a lot to learn from the Bible.”

In addition to the adverse behavioral profiles defended by the presidential candidates for Chilean society, the polls will define whether they want Kast’s or Boric’s projects for immigration, the economy and public safety.

The elected will also have the challenge of governing with the possibility of the Constituent Assembly defining issues related to his mandate.

Chilean analysts summarize that, if Kast is elected, the financial market should celebrate, but street demonstrations promise to gain strength.

If Boric is elected, it is speculated that the trend will be reversed: disappointment in the financial market and possible truce in protests.

The two say they can “guarantee Chile’s governability” and – for that reason and for the search for more voters – forged alliances that seemed unthinkable in the first round.

Dichotomy

The chosen one will receive a country with a series of demands, as research analyst Roberto Izikson, manager of public affairs and qualitative studies at the opinion firm Cadem, from Santiago, told BBC News Brasil.

“We arrived at this election with a deep political crisis, leadership crisis, institutional crisis, social crisis, economic crisis and we face this election in a new Chile. A Chile of uncertainties and fears, but also of dreams and expectations and associated with constitutional process,” Izikson said.

According to him, it is the first time in the country’s history that two “so antagonistic” candidates are vying for the seat of the presidential palace La Moneda.

In her view, this is an election among the changes that guarantee social rights, such as housing, pensions, as well as education, health and issues related to the environment and feminism.

And the other side of this series of demands is linked “to order, the return of social peace, governability, concern with public security, immigration and conflict in the Araucanía region (between Mapuches and military police)”.

In Chile, observers closely following this election race and even Boric’s allies believe that there are voters in Kast who are “ashamed”.

Interviewed by BBC News Brasil, the presidential candidate defeated in the first round, Marco Enriquez-Ominami, thinks that “the winds are blowing in Boric’s favor, but the March waves will be challenging”.

Without a majority in the National Congress, both Kast and Boric will need to negotiate the approval of their projects, whoever is elected.

Senator Manuel José Ossandón, who has come to support Kast and sees him as the favorite, argues that the far-right candidate would guarantee greater economic stability, economic growth and public safety, which are issues that “really concern Chileans”, in his opinion. .

Privatizations

In practice, Kast advocates greater trade opening in the country, which already has a broad list of free trade relations with countries and continents, including the United States and China, for example.

Kast questioned that the country’s symbol company, the National Copper Company (Codelco), is a state-owned company, and the same in relation to TVN, one of the main Chilean television stations.

Boric, in turn, was pointed out by Kast’s allies “of wanting to nationalize everything”. As one TVN television analyst put it, “the ghost of Communist Party ideas will haunt Boric.”

The candidate ruled out the possibility and said his government program provided for “a welfare state” with attention to social inclusion, education and health – in the style of the British National Health Service (NHS), which inspired the Unified Health System (SUS) in Brazil.

Boric was one of the leaders of the public education protests in the country. In one of the debates with his opponent, the candidate said his project is for a government with “public-private partnership” in the economic area.

Inflation

A country with about 19 million inhabitants, Chile is expected to register 12% economic growth in 2021, according to the country’s Central Bank.

For 2022, the expectation is for an increase in interest rates to contain inflation, which should reach 6% this year – an index above expectations and which, for the first time in a long time, has entered the radar of concern among Chileans.

The economic scenario would affect the performance of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022, which would have been timid in the first year of the country’s next president.

In Chile, there is persistent social inequality, one of the legacies of the period when the dictator Augusto Pinochet ruled the country, between 1973 and 1990, and was fought by the center-left Concertación coalition, fragmented and defeated in recent elections, but which could contribute to the definition of this second round – by the presence of Lagos and Bachelet, either to fatten or thin the voting intentions for one or another candidate, depending on the trust they can generate or not in sectors of the electorate.

The elected president will have to deal with the popular dissatisfaction linked to this inequality, the fear of public safety and the fatigue with politicians.

The manager of Cadem opinion firm noted that with each election, the voter turnout is lower. And he recalled that former candidate Franco Parisi, who campaigned in the United States, received more votes (12.8%) than candidates from traditional parties, such as Yasna Provoste, from the Christian Democracy (DC). In the first round, voter participation did not reach 50%.

crates for immigrants

Chile has received a strong influx of immigrants, mainly Venezuelans.

Kast ratified his proposal to build border railings to control immigration.

This seems to be one of the central issues for the electorate, especially in the border region, where Boric, with a more humanist speech, had the smallest vote in the first round.

After comings and goings, Boric said that he will also control those who enter the country and will require a visa, which must be issued in the country of origin, for those who want to enter Chilean territory.

He stressed, however, that he will not allow families to be separated, as happened in the United States, for example.

Chile’s destinations, as of this Sunday’s election, include how drug trafficking will be fought.

The two presidential candidates said, during the televised debates, that the police now know where the gang leaders are, but are afraid to enter because they do not use adequate equipment.

At this point, Kast was more emphatic than Boric in saying that “narco-traffickers cannot be allowed” in the country.

The two agreed to “strengthen the police”.

Despite changes in speeches in the final stretch of the campaign, it is clear that Chile will take a turn this Sunday – it remains to be seen whether it will be on the right or on the left.

