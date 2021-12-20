Who are the Corinthians players that can stand out in Copinha?

The Copa São Paulo starts on January 4th for Corinthians, but the end of the year is already moving for the Alvinegro fan. With an eye on who can be used in the professional, the my helm brings you the top names in the U-20 category who could stand out in the country’s premier youth tournament.

Lucas Belezi

Lucas Belezi has already made his professional debut and trains sporadically in the top team Rodrigo Coca / Corinthians Agency

Youngest player to play for Corinthians in a match in history, Lucas Belezi was so young at the time that he is still 18 years old. A Corinthians defender in the U-20, he is one of the most highly rated names in the category and, during 2021, he played in several tactical formations (3-5-2, 4-4-2, 4-5-1). There were a total of 21 games, 20 of them as a starter, in addition to being called up for the U-18 team.

Robert Renan

Robert, in the center, being hugged by his companions Marco Galvão/Corinthians Agency

Belezi’s partner in defense both at Corinthians and at the Brazilian national team, Robert Renan plays on the left side, left-handed, and is seen as one of the names that most evolved in Timão in 2020. Called for the U18, played 27 games for the U20 in 2021, with a goal scored.

Reginaldo

Reginaldo is one of the most requested names in the U-20 in the professional Rodrigo Gazzanel/Ag. Corinthians

Reference and captain of the team, left-back Reginaldo is one of the best known names in the crowd. Perhaps because of the uncertainty caused by the names of his professional position, he has been closely watched by Sylvinho’s coaching staff and has already been listed for matches in the last Brazilian Nationals. He started in all of his 28 games in the category last year..

Luis Mandaca

Mandaca is one of the young people who has already made his debut as a professional. Rodrigo Gazzanel/Ag. Corinthians

Midfielder Luis Mandaca is already known to the fans. With Vagner Mancini, he made his professional debut – scoring a goal against Novorizontino – and started in the semifinals of Paulista, against Palmeiras, improvised on the right-back. After returning to the U-20, he tries to say goodbye to the category in style with Copinha. In addition to the professional matches, there were 30 duels in the Under-20, 29 of them as a starter, with three goals scored.

Kevin

Keven, on the right, is the main point guard of the team. Anderson Rodrigues/Corinthians Agency 09/19/2021 5:43 pm

Midfielder Keven is the promise of creation and quality in Corinthians’ midfield. Shirt 10 of the Under-18 Team, alongside Belezi and Robert Renan, tries to assume the role that the category asks for after the recent off-season. He scored eight goals in 27 games played during the 2021 season.

Giovane

Giovane is the attacking highlight of the Corinthians team Rodrigo Gazzanel/Ag. Corinthians

The name that draws the most attention in the U-20 in terms of attack arrived at the club only in July, coming from Capivariano. Left-handed striker, Giovane finished the semester with 17 goals and six assists in 23 games played, totaling a direct participation in goal per game for Corinthians. He tries to keep that average in Copinha.

Rodrigo Balcony

Balcony was featured in Paulista, but ended up losing space Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

Rodrigo Varanda is the only one of those mentioned who didn’t play a single match for the Under-20 in 2021. The reason: he was with the Corinthians professional, in the first half, for which he played ten games, with one goal and one assist. Afterwards, almost negotiated with Red Bull Bragantino, he won the Copa Paulista on loan to São Bernardo, but as the team’s reserve. Try now a redemption in Copinha.

probable team

Diogo Siston usually calls a team in a 4-4-2 hybrid with a 4-2-3-1, leaving Giovane free to move and enter a lot into the area to finish. Without Cauê, who hit a Belgian team, and the uncertainty about Matheus Araújo, who has not renewed his contract, Biro and Varanda are the likely owners. The doubt is for Mandaca’s partner in the middle, with Riquelme and Ryan fighting for the spot.

Young people who may appear on the list

As Timão has left the disclosure of the list of 25 entries in the tournament for January 2nd, there is still speculation about which of the younger ones, still aged for the U-17, could be among the chosen ones. Meu Timão separated the practically right names and the possibilities for the category.

The certainties remain for the goalkeeper Kauê, right-back Léo Mana, midfielder Guilherme Biro and center forward Felipe, all still involved in the 17th season. The first, incidentally, is likely to start at Copinha, putting the experienced Daniel Marcos on the bench.

Other possibilities are for defender/wheel Thomas Argentino, midfielder Pedrinho and striker Pedro, the latter still belonging to the Corinthians U-15. Coach Diogo Siston works with these possibilities and should observe the possibilities in the last practices before the dispute.

And finally, the my helm question: who can’t be off the Copinha list?

