Who is Mercedes’ plan B if Hamilton leaves F1?

The admission of the head of the Mercedes, Toto Wolff, of what Lewis Hamilton was “disappointed” after the events of the Abu Dhabi GP served to inflate speculation about the future of the seven-times champion in the Formula 1.

Over the past few days, Wolff has been asked several times by the press to put an end to the idea that the events of Yas Marina would be enough for him to abandon the sport altogether.

But the most emphatic Wolff could say was, “I really hope so much that Lewis keeps racing because he’s the greatest driver of all time.”

From the post-race interview in Abu Dhabi to Jenson Button, Hamilton said nothing publicly about the defeat to Max Verstappen or the decision of the race director Michael Masi of breaking the protocol determined by the regulation in the GP, sending only a few latecomers to overtake him to accelerate a re-start on the last lap.

The Mercedes driver was not even present at the FIA ​​Awards Ceremony last Thursday in Paris, with his absence being investigated by the Federation as a possible breach of the category’s sporting regulations.

But Hamilton made an appearance at Mercedes’ celebration of the eighth consecutive manufacturers’ title, made last Friday in Brackley and Brixworth, speaking to the team members at the farewell of Valtteri Bottas. But none of his words were made public.

While Verstappen has already stated that he hopes Hamilton will have the motivation and strength to come back and fight for the octa, at the moment there is no guarantee of that happening, leaving Mercedes with a potential headache on her hands should the unthinkable happen.

With all the top drivers closed on 2022 contracts, Hamilton’s absence from one of the most coveted spots on the grid at such a late date would certainly create an incredible mini. silly season, when names are speculated here and there.

If it were confirmed that Hamilton would not return, then the chances of Wolff’s cell phone ringing nonstop with calls from drivers who are or are not on the current grid would be enormous.

Of those with recent experience without a contract for 2022, it is doubtful that Kimi Raikkonen would have the desire to return to F1. But Nico Hulkenberg it could certainly be one of the options, even if in the short term.

with the still young George Russell in one of the cars, Mercedes certainly wouldn’t want to risk another name without great experience. your stars in the Formula E, Nyck de Vries and Stoffel Vandoorne they would be relatively easy options if necessary.

But most likely Mercedes would end up going to someone with a good knowledge of the current grid and who has speed and experience, which leave two clear options.

The first would be to search the alpine someone who has already been part of your Academy: Esteban Ocon. The Frenchman had a year of ups and downs, winning his first race in the Hungary and has known the Mercedes car for years, having been a reserve and test driver in 2019.

An agreement to bring Ocon to Mercedes would also free a vacancy in Enstone that Alpine could immediately fill with Oscar Piastri. The Australian had a star year in F2, which allowed him to win the title in his rookie season, showing that he has the talent to shine in F1.

But on the Alpine side, the team showed that it has invested heavily in Ocon, understanding that it can be a strong name, and it’s possible that the brand’s long-term future revolves more around him than it does. Fernando Alonso, whose contract expires in 2022. So the chances of Ocon leaving seem pretty remote.

Instead, an obvious solution for Mercedes, and one that might appeal to both parties, would be to get back the person they just said goodbye to.

Bottas signed a long-term contract to run with Alfa Romeo, making his Abu Dhabi test debut. But with his experience at Mercedes greater than anyone else’s, and being able to get into the car without having to spend months acclimatizing, he would be the logical choice to fill the vacancy in early 2022.

Of course, it would be necessary to make a deal with Alfa Romeo, but the team leader, Frederic Vasseur and Wolff are good friends.

Alfa Romeo could be open to financial compensation and a temporary solution, and one benefit is that it would be relatively easy to bring it back. Antonio Giovinazzi. With the Italian maintaining his close relationship with the Ferrari, there would certainly be a party in Maranello if he got one more chance in F1.

Of course, what’s logical in F1 doesn’t always happen, but in a clash scenario with Hamilton dropping out of F1, Mercedes would at least have a sensible solution in its hands that would help it get through 2022 at the very least.

