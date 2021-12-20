Why Finns Always Tell The Truth

Finns

Finns, considered the happiest people in the world, bet on honesty

In Finland, people always believe that others are being honest all the time; trust is implied, unless proven otherwise.

It was December, and I had just arrived in Helsinki. Fresh snow covered the roads, and I frantically protected myself from the cold—gloves, hat, scarf. I headed to the train station, looking for a Finnish cell phone chip, and went into various kiosks and stores to find the best option.

I suddenly realized that I had left my hat somewhere and went back the same way, extremely frustrated. I looked into the stores, gestured to someone wearing a hat, asked if anyone had seen it. Finally, I saw my hat on top of a small Christmas tree in the cashier of one of the kiosks and caught it with a smile.

That led me to one of my first observations about Finland: that Finns are a very honest people.

