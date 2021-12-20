Why Finns Always Tell The Truth

Srishti Chaudhary

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Finns, considered the happiest people in the world, bet on honesty

In Finland, people always believe that others are being honest all the time; trust is implied, unless proven otherwise.

It was December, and I had just arrived in Helsinki. Fresh snow covered the roads, and I frantically protected myself from the cold—gloves, hat, scarf. I headed to the train station, looking for a Finnish cell phone chip, and went into various kiosks and stores to find the best option.

I suddenly realized that I had left my hat somewhere and went back the same way, extremely frustrated. I looked into the stores, gestured to someone wearing a hat, asked if anyone had seen it. Finally, I saw my hat on top of a small Christmas tree in the cashier of one of the kiosks and caught it with a smile.

That led me to one of my first observations about Finland: that Finns are a very honest people.

During my visit, I would gradually discover that honesty is highly valued in society here and is the basis of any interaction: people assume, all the time, that everyone is honest, and trust is implicit until proven contrary.

“Being honest is a characteristic of Finnish culture — at least when compared to other cultures,” says Johannes Kananen, a professor at the Swedish School of Science at the University of Helsinki.

“In English there is a saying that the truth is so valuable that it should be used sparingly. But in Finland, people speak the truth all the time.”

My episode with the hat was by no means rare, as in Finland lost objects always seem to return to their owner.

“It’s a very peculiar habit here, leaving stray gloves on the trees,” says Natalie Gaudet, who works at Aalto University, explaining that this makes it easy to see them from a distance.

“Children are always losing gloves, and people tend to hang them in a tree nearby so that whoever lost them can find them on their way back.” In a society where honesty is implicit, everyone understands that only the owner of the lost object will get it.”

Years ago, Reader’s Digest magazine ran a “Lost Wallet Test” in which its reporters “lost” 192 wallets in cities around the world. Each wallet contained $50, with contact information, family photos and business cards. Eleven out of 12 wallets left in Finland’s capital were returned to their owners, making Helsinki the most “honest” city among all tested.

Finland’s secret

But what makes Finland such an honest country?

The Finnish state is not a very old creation. For centuries, what is now Finland was under the rule of the Swedish Empire. While Swedish was the language of the elite, Finnish came to be associated with the popular classes, the peasantry and the clergy. It was only in 1809 that Finland gained autonomy status from Alexander I of Russia in the Finnish War and became the Grand Duchy of Finland, the modern predecessor of what is now Finland. That’s when a strong Finnish identity started to build, and Finnish started to thrive.

Urpu Strellman, literary agent in Helsinki, says: “An image has been created, a stereotype of Finns as austere, modest, hard-working, God-observant people who overcome hard times, embracing whatever fate throws at them. aspects that are very closely related to honesty.”

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Lutheran culture, represented by the cathedral in Helsinki, serves as a moral reference to the country

The vast countryside, combined with the dark Arctic winters, called for the adoption of these attitudes if Finland were to rise. The Finnish term “sisu” describes the concept of courage, resilience and robustness that was built into national cultural identity and characteristics.

Furthermore, once Finland separated from the Swedish kingdom, the country was able to establish an Evangelical Lutheran Church and a Protestant ethic.

In the book On the Legacy of Lutheranism in Finland (On the Legacy of Lutheranism in Finland, free translation into Portuguese), Klaus Helkama and Anneli Portman examine the Protestant roots of the Finnish value of honesty, which they say was born out of Protestant missionary activities centered on mass education and printing in mass of manuscripts—which in turn brought self-reflection and led to the activation of honesty. The Lutheran church in Finland is one of the largest in the world.

These qualities are now deeply rooted in Finnish culture, says Kananen. “Truthfulness and honesty are highly valued and respected.”

shame after scandal

Kananen cites the example of the scandal involving Finnish skiers when the country hosted the FIS Nordic Ski Championship in 2001. Six top Finnish athletes were caught in the doping test and disqualified. The scandal was covered by the national press as a matter of public shame, as there was a sense of collective embarrassment in the country.

“For Finns, the worst thing about the doping scandal, however, was not the scandal itself,” says an article published in The International Journal of the History of Sport. “The worst thing was that, along with the image of honesty in sport in general, the myth of the honest, hardworking Finn collapsed.”

“It was a matter of national pride,” said Kananen. “By comparison, in Norway, when one of their skiers was caught drugging, the whole country defended her and wanted her punishment to be as light as possible.”

Indeed, Finns are very proud of the high level of social trust present in their society, which is indicative of the perception that people believe that others are acting honestly.

“In Finland, the state is a friend, not an enemy,” says Kananen. “The state is seen as acting for the collective good — so public authorities act in the best interest of all. There is a high level of trust — in other citizens and in authorities, including the police. Finns are satisfied contributors too. . They know that tax money is used for the common good and that no one is going to cheat in tax collection.”

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Small Finnish population is concentrated in the south, and Lapland, in the north, is sparsely inhabited.

Often, however, it’s all a matter of size. Gokul Srinivasan, a robotics engineer and entrepreneur who lives in Helsinki, explained that in a small community, if someone is caught lying once, that person will no longer be trusted.

Although Finland is three times the size of England, the country only has a tenth of the population — with the majority of its 5.5 million inhabitants concentrated in urban centers in the south of the country. As a result, there is a good chance that people in a specific area already know each other.

“If a Finn feels that you don’t inspire confidence, you should consider that this bridge no longer exists, and that means that other bridges also cease to exist,” says Srinivasan. “They don’t usually talk bad about you, but if someone asks for a referral, that’s a problem.”

I kept thinking that these seem like pretty weighty ideas for a country that was recently voted “Happiest in the World” for the third year in a row.

When I arrived in Finland, I was eager to see how this level of “happiness” would manifest itself. Happiness, after all, is connected to honesty: in a report published by the American Psychological Association, a study drew links between improvements in mental and physical health and the practice of telling the truth.

Honesty aside, Finland’s supposed happiness was certainly not obvious. To me the Finns were helpful but not interfering, warm but stoic (not connected to passions or desires) but not expressive enough. What was apparent, however, was his straightforward style of communication, something Strellman attributes to his core values ​​of honesty and openness.

“We’re bad at chatting — it’s always better to be quiet than to talk nonsense,” she said. “There is a strong idea that you need to say things as they are, not make empty promises and not try to make things up. Finns appreciate frankness more than eloquence.”

Credit, Sasha_Suzi/Getty Images Photo caption, In personal and business relationships, mutual trust is essential and always present

Finns take their words seriously, so every word really means what it means. In a study by ethnographer Donal Carbaugh, he explains how superlative statements sound presumptuous to Finns. Rule #1 in Finnish communication, he writes, is to be committed to what you say.

Kananen agrees: “Finnish people tend to take expressions very literally. So if you say you’ve had the best hamburger of your life, it can lead to a conversation where you talk about every hamburger you’ve ever had and the exact criteria for judging which one was the best. Unless you can objectively prove that it was the best hamburger, you are viewed with a certain suspicion and, yes, certainly presumptuous.”

Of course, there is also a downside to this. “The good thing about this culture is a tendency to allow only one ‘truth’ to exist at a time, about many things, like economics, health, technology,” he says. “That’s the truth we can read in the newspapers and what the experts tell us. We’re not very good at tolerating diversity of opinion, as there’s a deep-rooted belief that there’s only one truth.”

In most cases, though, honesty actually turns out to be the best policy, as the Finns will tell you—although it takes some getting used to.

That same week, a Finnish friend and I went to Turku, a city in the south of the country, where we strolled downtown in search of good beers. We went to different bars, leaving our coats on hooks placed at the entrance. As we drank and talked, I couldn’t stop glancing at my coat. There were no security locks, and no one was taking care of them.

“Don’t worry,” my friend reminded me, for what might have been the hundredth time. “No one will steal your coat.”

Finally, I started to believe it.