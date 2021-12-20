In this new season, Grêmio will need to strengthen well to face a new scenario. However, many are questioning the level of quality of these reinforcements, as the Grêmio budget suffered a lot from the downgrade.

However, Denis Abrahão recalled that the club ended 2021 with a small surplus. Therefore, you will be able to make some good investments, even though you are at B.

“Our surplus is very good, based on it, it is possible to invest, but not in the short term. We have to make decisions in the very short term. Today (17th) in the morning I already spoke with several professionals who advise me and we have a lot on the way, I had a meeting with a businessman at noon, another late afternoon. We have already had contacts with clubs that we are negotiating and something should happen immediately”, said Denis Abrahão.

In this speech, in addition to stressing that the tricolor can indeed make some good investments this season, Denis Abrahão also stressed that the club should soon announce some hiring.

When the first hire is announced, we will begin to realize what kind of investment Immortal will make. Well, so far we are only having speculated names.

Will Grêmio invest in good signings?

In recent seasons, Grêmio has sinned a lot in signings. But this time the club has a new leader in football, who is Denis Abrahão. It may be that with him the signings are more accurate than they used to be. Due to the lower investment power of the tricolor, this really needs to happen.

The ideal for the club would be to invest in players who have the capacity to play in Serie B, develop and stay on the team in Serie A. However, this may not be possible. However, the most important thing is the return to the football elite.

