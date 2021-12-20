With data affected from nine states and the DF, Brazil registers 49 deaths by Covid

Brazil registered 49 deaths and 1,419 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. This Sunday (19), the moving averages of deaths and infections were 139 and 3,414, respectively.

With the update, the country has a total of 617,803 deaths and 22,213,762 confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The data released by the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) this Sunday represent the second lowest number of deaths in 2021 and the lowest number of cases in the year.

However, the statistics showed changes due to the unavailability of the Ministry of Health’s information systems. At least nine states and the Federal District had data impacted by the lack of updating or revision of information about the pandemic.

Among the affected states are Bahia, Goiás, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Paraíba, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Norte, São Paulo and Tocantins.

The technical chamber makes a statement in favor of the vaccination of children against Covid-19

At a meeting last Friday (17), the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Board on Immunization (CTAI Covid-19) demonstrated unanimous support for the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years against the coronavirus, with the immunizing agent from Pfizer, in line with Anvisa’s decision on the matter.

“Given the recent favorable opinion by Anvisa regarding the authorization request for the application of the vaccine developed by the manufacturer Pfizer in the pediatric population between 5 and 11 years of age in Brazil, CTAI Covid-19 was unanimously in favor of the its incorporation in the national vaccination campaign, in an ordinary meeting held on December 17, 2021”, informed the CTAI note.

