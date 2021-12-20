With inflation, consumers seek substitutes for supper and flee from tradition – Economy

A varied menu to serve customers who demanded more national products, compared to the valued dollar, was a strategy for suppliers in BH (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press)

The second Christmas celebrated amidst the coronavirus pandemic marks a certain relief for meetings with family and friends, given the advance of vaccination, but puts a brake on spending and changes in habits, in an attempt to circumvent the high and persistent inflation, especially consumer table. The supper tradition gave way to increases in food and fuel prices and the search for alternatives in pork, which suffered more modest price variations. Imported delicacies were in fierce competition with national items, which also became more expensive, surprising housewives.

“The Christmas dinner will be more expensive this year. In 2020, Christmas products suffered a lot from the devaluation of the real. Between September 2019 and November 2019, the average exchange rate was R$4.13. In the same period of 2020, the value was already R$ 5.58. The dollar became 35% more expensive and more or less the variation in the prices of Christmas products, which were greatly affected by the exchange rate”, explains Fbio Bentes, economist at the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC).

According to CNC, Christmas 2020 had the smallest share of imported products in more than a decade. This year, the exchange rate between September and November was practically the same as last year, R$ 5.57. The economist points out that the supper should become more expensive not because of imported products, but because of national products. “We have observed, in recent months, a mismatch between wholesale prices and the degree of pass-through that retailers manage to make of this increase.”

A survey carried out by the organization on imported Christmas products this year indicated that even with the stable dollar, retailers imported 4% less drinks. Cod recorded a 21% increase in prices; Nuts, walnuts and hazelnuts also had an increase in imports of 21%. The sausages, up 3%.

“Removing beverages, retailers, this year, imported more products for Christmas than last year. As the exchange rate was practically stable and prices in the national industry grew a lot, the retail ended up turning more to imported products.”

Camila Bitencourt, owner of the Fora Comum buffet, located in the Gutierrez neighborhood, in the West Region of Belo Horizonte, created strategies to adapt the service to high food prices. She says that when planning the menu for her buffet supper, she had to leave some products out.

“I didn’t add many ingredients, like figs, for example, which are very characteristic of the end of the year. I really like to use it, not only for decoration, but also on dishes. And, this year, I couldn’t put it on because it’s at an absurd price.” The fruit was found for up to R$ 40 a tray.

Among the meats, Camila adapted the supper without the prestigious filet mignon. “I close my menu in August and until December the variation is very large, around 30%. Only this year the values ​​were already high in August and the danger was now to be even higher.”

The way out she found was to talk to several suppliers to try to buy the products within the planned price so as not to have any losses. Camila notes that customers have also adopted new habits to reduce the cost of supper. “People reduced their consumption of the filet mignon a little and increased the consumption of the ham. I’ve sold more than 150 kg of ham.”

advanced purchase

Joo Teixeira, owner of the Clia Soutto Mayor Buffet, located in Bairro Santo Antnio, in the Center-South region of Belo Horizonte, is also optimistic, despite high inflation. “Today, Christmas is practically closed. It will be difficult to pick up an order. The sale is being much anticipated and we see that there is pent-up demand. With openness, people are looking for things faster.”

Teixeira says that the caterer bet on a very varied menu, with imported and national options. He points out that dishes with national foods are being sought after. “There are clients for every type of supper. We have dishes with shrimp, cod, fillet, turkey. There are foods with higher and lower prices. The customer will choose what he wants to pay.”

He claims that imported products are now at much higher prices than they were, for example, in September or October. The strategy adopted at the buffet was to anticipate purchases. “We buy the products in advance. Traditionally, looking at previous years, we look to see those products that always sell more and we have a larger stock of them. A little less with imported ones, which are more expensive, but we already have them available in stock.”

Another strategy adopted by Camila Bitencourt was to launch a promotion, in November, which granted a discount of 5% to 10% for those placing an order until the 30th of last month. “This made me sell more, have more planned stock and still please the customer with a small discount. That helped me a lot.”

According to the buffet owner, supper orders were practically at the same level as in 2020. “Last year was a very good Christmas for our services. With the pandemic, people stayed at home and orders here grew a lot. This year, it’s good just the same.”

Orders renew life in bakeries

Despite the crisis, the bakers who make money with Christmas dinners have not complained about the orders. They should repeat the same level as last year, with the difference in the reinforcement in the amount to attend family and friends meetings. In 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic showed unchecked progress and restrictions were needed to contain the spread of the disease, the required suppers were smaller, as assessed by the president of the Union and Association of Minas Gerais of the Bakery Industry (Amipo), Vinicius Dantas.

“Last year, suppers were small, and orders were for smaller products to send or give to parents and grandparents. Now (the orders) are bigger. The number of suppers is perhaps the same, however, with larger suppers, because it seems to me that people now go to their parents’ house. I notice they are more excited for the family event.”

Dantas believes that, despite the economic crisis, people will not stop placing their orders. “Protein is very expensive and the base of the supper is protein. This ends up influencing the final price, as energy, gas and packaging also had a price increase. In the general context, we had increases compared to last year. But, the moment when everyone makes their sacrifice. Despite the salaries not keeping up with the price increase, people are buying”, he says.

Economist Fbio Bentes, from the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC) recalls that, until last October, the average price of food in Brazil rose 25% in wholesale. “Retail is passing on to the consumer high of 11.2%, that is, less than half of what it had. When comparing the external supplier with the national one, the balance shifted a little more towards the imported product because it is very difficult to circumvent this increase in food, especially at this time of year, due to the acceleration of prices in the domestic market, since we are with an inflation of costs (electricity, fuels).”

In addition, food at home should increase 12% this year, compared to last Christmas. “In 2020, the increase was much higher, at 18.7%, with a strong devaluation of the exchange rate, in addition to a very characterized food inflation. This year, prices have gone up, but a little slower than last year.” (MC)