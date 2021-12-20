With two from Mbappé, PSG beats fifth division team and advances in French Cup | french football

Without Messi, released by the coaching staff, and Neymar, injured, Paris Saint-Germain had two goals from the other attacking star, Kylian Mbappé, to advance without difficulty in the French Cup. This Sunday, the current champion of the competition beat Feignies Aulnoye, of the French fifth division, by 3-0, away from home. PSG’s other goal was scored by Argentine Mauro Icardi.
Kylian Mbappé celebrates one of his two goals in PSG’s victory over Feignies Aulnoye — Photo: FRANCOIS LO PRESTI / AFP
The game marked the debut of PSG, which directly entered the ninth phase of the competition. The team from the French capital will play in the next stage against Vannes, from the fourth division, in search of a place in the round of 16.
Coach Mauricio Pochetiino mixed big names like Mbappé, Navas, Kimpembe, Verrati and Paredes with reserves like Simon, Diallo, Edimbe and Icardi. The match also served for Spanish defender Sergio Ramos to return to PSG, making only his second game for the club, after almost a month recovering from an injury.
Leader of the French, PSG returns to the field on Wednesday, away from home, against Lorient, second in the competition.