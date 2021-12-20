Without a vaccine passport, Frias’ wife and daughter are expelled from the hotel – Politics

(photo: Roberto Castro/Mtur)

The Special Secretary of Culture, Mario Frias, used Twitter to share that his wife and 10-year-old daughter were expelled from a hotel in Rio de Janeiro for not having proof of vaccination from Covid-19. Frias called the measure “criminal crap” and said he would prosecute those responsible for what he alleges happened to his family.

I’m traveling for work, when I get the news that my wife was expelled from a hotel in Rio de Janeiro, along with my 10-year-old daughter, because they didn’t have that criminal shit about a vaccination passport. pic.twitter.com/X9aOAEg1tx %u2014 MarioFrias (@mfriasoficial) December 19, 2021

The former actor also criticized the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes (PSD), who was in a samba circle in the city’s North Zone. “While the carioca is caged, he revels in the party,” the secretary wrote on Twitter.

Eduardo Paes countered Frias and stated that in Rio he only enters with a vaccination passport. “Here only vaccinated! You can have a lot of fun here. If you’re going to accept you anywhere… Just in time: enjoy the samba da Vila, honoring the great Martinho!”, he wrote.

Since the beginning of December, the City of Rio de Janeiro has expanded the requirements for the vaccination passport. Proof of immunization is now required at the entrance to bars, restaurants, sales offices and hotels. Places that already asked for proof, such as gyms and studios, continue with the measure.