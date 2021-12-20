Without Jorge Jesus, Benfica thrashed 7-1 in the Portuguese Championship and got fourth straight win | portuguese football

Jorge Jesus was left out of the match this Sunday, but Benfica thrashed in the Portuguese Championship. Led by João de Deus, who also worked at Flamengo, the incarnates beat Marítimo, by 7-1, at Estádio da Luz. It was Benfica’s fourth straight victory (three in the Portuguese Championship and one in the Champions League).

Uruguay's Darwin Núñez celebrates one of his goals in Benfica's victory

Preferred by Flamengo’s board to command the team next season, Jorge Jesus fulfilled the suspension imposed last Tuesday. On the occasion, he was punished for 15 days due to criticism of the refereeing of Artur Soares Dias, in the 1-1 draw against Porto, on May 6th, still for the 31st round of the Portuguese Championship last season.

Flamengo directors are already in Lisbon looking for a new coach for the club. This Sunday, lawyer Luís Miguel Henrique did not rule out the possibility of Jesus returning to Flamengo. In an interview with “CNN Portugal”, he said that “the environment around Jesus, in Benfica, is not easy”.

– There is a sum of things, and Flamengo is the least responsible. He is doing his duty, because a year ago the same thing happened to him – said the lawyer.

Even so, he stated that Flamengo did not make a proposal for the coach.

– It can never be a negative. Jorge never said yes or no, as there was no conversation about it. There is strictly no proposal – said the lawyer.

Benfica players celebrate another goal in the rout in Lisbon

Ex-Fluminense, Gilberto was the author of one of the goals in Benfica’s victory, this Sunday, in the Portuguese Championship. He made the third in the rout. The others were scored by Darwin Núñez (twice), Rafa Silva, Yaremchuk, Gonçalo Ramos and Seferovic. Alipour made for the Maritime

Gilberto celebrates his goal in Benfica's rout

ONION IS OUTSIDE THE DROP

Striker Everton Cebolinha was left out of the match. On Friday, agent Márcio Cruz threatened to look for a new destination for his client. In the interview with the newspaper “Record”, he said that Jorge Jesus was “running over” with the former Grêmio player.

– Jorge Jesus is killing a player for whom Benfica paid 20 million euros. When Everton is gaining confidence and improving, he (Jesus) takes him off the team – said Cruz

Benfica players celebrate one of the seven goals in the victory for the Portuguese League