Without proof of vaccination, can Bolsonaro return from trips outside Brazil?

After a soap opera lasting several weeks, the vaccination passport began to be required in Brazil. The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) informed border posts so that they would enforce the rule since Monday (13), after an injunction from the Supreme Court (STF) on the subject.

Therefore, those entering the country must present proof that they have the complete vaccination schedule. Despite this, there are some exceptions, such as for countries where there are no doses or for groups not covered by vaccination. But, in general, the requirement applies even to Brazilians.

This issue turned into a clash between the Planalto and the state governments, since the former was against the adoption of the measure. However, after the rule was established, the president was in a tight skirt.

THE president Bolsonaro reinforces that he was not vaccinated against covid-19, although the information cannot be proven, since the Planalto has imposed a 100-year secrecy on the president’s vaccination card.

According to the new rule, the president of the Republic would also have to present his proof of vaccination to enter Brazil, since his age group, since he is 66 years old, had been granted vaccination.

The body that defends the federal bodies, Attorney-General of the Union (AGU), tries to change some of the rules required by the STF.

However, while this decision is not determined, the Foreign or Brazilian travelers entering the country need to present in air transport:

RT-PCR test done up to 72 hours before boarding or antigen-type test done up to 24 hours before;

Completed Traveler’s Health Declaration, with agreement on sanitary measures in Brazil;

Proof of vaccination with two doses or single dose, printed or electronic;

The second dose/single dose must have been taken at least 14 days before the date of shipment.

This applies to proof of vaccination, all vaccines approved in Brazil, all approved by the World Health Organization or all approved in the traveler’s country of origin.

The rule is similar for entry by other routes, land or sea, for example, with the need to present a vaccination passport.