Woman sprays children with pepper spray after finding out what happens in ‘Spider Man’ movie | Brazil



Confusion took over the cinema after a woman released pepper gas after finding out what happens in a Spider-Man movie – Reproduction Twitter

Confusion engulfed cinema after woman released pepper gas after finding out what happens in a Spider-Man moviePlay Twitter

Published 12/19/2021 19:19 | Updated 12/19/2021 19:29

São Paulo – A woman was irritated when she found out what happened in the movie “Spider-Man: No Return Home” and threw pepper spray at the children who told parts of the story. The case took place in a movie theater at Shopping Higienópolis, in São Paulo, last Saturday night (18th).

The episode was reported by journalist Bruno Faria, on his Twitter profile. “I’m at the cinema at the Higienópolis shopping mall and they just released pepper gas into room 2. Scary to see people running and coughing nonstop. Three kids, on two occasions, released spoilers at the beginning of the film. I heard something, but not I identified what it was. A woman sprayed pepper at them, into the room, and when she realized the bullshit, she ran off with her boyfriend,” he wrote.

Another reporter, identified as Rute Pina, who was at the scene, also spoke about the case on the social network. “The confusion started in Room 2 and then it spread to whoever was waiting in line for the next sessions,” she said.

Also according to Rute, vouchers were distributed by the company that manages the cinema to those who were unable to watch the film after the event.

The Spider-Man movie became the biggest Ingresso.com pre-sale in Brazil in just 24 hours. With that, the feature film surpassed by 5% the previous record holder, “Avengers: Ultimatum”.